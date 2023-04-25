UP Board Result 2023 Declared: Top Highlights, Direct Server Result Links, Toppers, Pass Percentage and Overall Result Analysis

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the UP Board result on April 25, 2023. The pass percentage for 10th Class is 89.78% while for the 12th class is 75.52%. The overall pass percentage for UPMSP Class 12 is 75.52%. Girls have secured 83% and boys have secured 69.34%. It is to be noted that, Priyanshi Soni has topped the Bihar Board class 10 exam with 98.33% and Shubha Chapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College got 489 marks out of 500.
Latest:
UP Board 10th Result 2023: 179 Students in Top 10
As per UP Board result 2023 for Class 10, a total of 179 students have bagged ranks in top 10. The overall pass percentage of UP Board Matric stands at 89.78%.
UP Board Class 12 Pass Percentage
- 12th pass percentage: 75.52 percent
- Pass percentage of girls: 83%
- Pass percentage among boys: 69.34%
- Total Candidates: 31,06,517 (Regular: 31,06,517; Private: 10,297)
- Appeared Candidates: Regular: 28,54,879, Private Candidates: 8,742
- Passed Candidates: 25,65,176 (Regular), 5811 (Private)
UP Board result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th has been declared at 01:30 PM. UP Board result 2023 has been declared online and hosted on the official website - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To check and download UP Board result 2023 students must enter their roll number and school code.
This is the first time in the last six years that UPMSP has declared UP Board results within one and half month after the exam is over. Earlier, in 2017 the UPMSP declared the result in April.
UP Board Result 2023: Highlights on UPMSP Class 10th and 12th result
UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time for Class 10th and 12th:
The result dates for classes 10th and 12th are April 25. 2023. Candidates can check the UP Board result dates of the last five years below.
|
UP 10th Result Dates (Previous Years)
|
UP 12th Result Dates (Previous Years)
|
Year and Date
2023: April 25 (Latest)
2022: June 18
2021: July 31
2020: June 27
2019: April 27
2018: June 9
2017: June 9
|
Year and Date
2023: April 25 (Latest)
2022: June 18
2021: July 31
2020: June 27
2019: April 27
2018: April 29
2017: June 09
UP Board Result: How to Check Marks
UP Board Result Link 2023: Official Links to check UPMSP Board result
The official UP Board 2023 result weblinks published by UPMSP are.
|
Direct link to check Class 10th Result 2023
|
Server Link 1: https://upresults.nic.in/index.aspx
|
Direct link to check Class 12th Result 2023
|
Server Link 2: https://upresults.nic.in/index.aspx
UP Board Result Download 2023: Steps to get UP Board Marksheets
Step-1: Visit the official website of UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) on www.upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “UP Board Intermediate School (Class X or XII) Results 2023”
Step 3: Choose your district and enter your roll number & school code and click on the “submit” button
Step 4: UP Board result status along with the marks sheet appears on the screen
Step 5: Take the printout of the UP Board result 2023 for future reference
Step 6: The original copy mark sheet will be collected from the school premises
UP Board 2023 Toppers: Check below the topper's name, score and school. The board toppers for 2023 will be updated soon as and when announced by UPMSP officials.
- Who is UP Board high school/class 10th toppers?
|
UP Board Class 10th Topper Details
|
UP Board Toppers 2023
|
UP Board Toppers 2022
|
Name
|Priyanshi Soni
|
Prince Patel
|
Marks
|98.33%
|
97.67%
|
Years
|2023
|
2022
|
School
|Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College of Sitapur
|
Anubhav Inter College Murlipur Rar, Kanpur Nagar
|
District
|Sitapur
|
Kanpur
- Who are UP Board high school/class 12th toppers?
|
UP Board Class 12th Topper Details
|
UP Board Toppers 2023
|
UP Board Toppers 2022
|
Name
|Shubha Chapra
|
Divyanshi
|
Marks
|489
|
95.40%
|
Years
|2023
|
2022
|
School
|Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College
|
Maa SGMIC Radha Nagar Fatehpur Schoo
|
District
|Mahoba
|
Fatehpur
UP Board Result Analysis 2023: Pass Percentage - Boys vs Girls
How many candidates appeared and passed in UP Board Class 10th?
A total of 31.16 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10th exam. And, out of which 29.07 lakh candidates passed the UP Board class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage for class 10th is 93%.
How many candidates appeared and passed in UP Board Class 12th?
The total number of candidates who passed in class 12th is 27.69 lakh. A total of 25.46 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Board class 12th examination. The overall pass percentage for class 12th is 91%.
What is UP Board 2023 Pass Percentage: 85% in class 10th and 88% in class 12th
The overall pass percentage for class 10th (will be updated soon). While the pass percentage for class 12th is (will be updated soon). Last year, the pass percentage for class 10th was 81.88 for class 10th. And, the pass percentage for UP Board class 12th was 90.15. The table below shows the percentage of candidates passing UP Board exams in the last 10 years.
What is UP Board 2023: Girls outperform boys in UP Board class 10th
What is UP Board 2023: Boys outperformed boys in UP Board class 12th
UP Board 2023: Exam Analysis Highlights
- Total Registered: 58,85,745
- Class 10/High School: 31,16, 487
- Class 12/ Intermediate: 27,69,258
- Exam Centers: 8,753
- 10th Exam Date: February 16 to March 03, 2023
- 12th Exam Date: February 16 to March 04, 2023
- Evaluation Centers: 258
- Answer Sheets: 3.19 Crore
- No. 10th Copies: 1.86 crore
- No. 12th Copies: 1.33 crore
- No. of Copies Checker: 1,43,933
- 10th Copies Checker: 89,698
- 12th Copies Checker: 54,235
UP Board Result Analysis for class 10th: Overall pass percentag e is 93%
The total number of candidates who appeared in class 10th is 31.16 lakh. While the total candidates who passed is 27.01 lakh. The overall pass percentage is 85%, of which 87% are girls and 85% are boys. Candidates can check the table below for last 9 years UP Board result analysis of the last 10 years.
|
Year
|
Total Students
|
Passed
|
Overall Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2023
|
31,16,487
|
29,07,534
|
93.30
|
2022
|
27,20,734
|
23,99,143
|
88.18
|
91.69
|
85.25
|
2021
|
29,82,055
|
29,68,039
|
99.53
|
99.55
|
99.52
|
2020
|
27,72,656
|
23,01,304
|
83
|
87.29
|
79.88
|
2019
|
30,28,767
|
24,24,831
|
80.06
|
76.66
|
83.98
|
2018
|
36,55,691
|
27,47,617
|
75.16
|
78.8
|
72.3
|
2017
|
34,04,571
|
27,63,831
|
81.18
|
86.5
|
76.75
|
2016
|
37,49,977
|
32,87,230
|
87.66
|
91.11
|
84.82
|
2015
|
34,98,430
|
31,20,250
|
89.19
|
88.51
|
87.29
UP Board Result Analysis for Class 10th Appeared vs Passed Explained through Graphs
UP Board Result Analysis for class 12th: Overall pass percentage is 91 and boys outperformed
In class 12th, the overall pass percentage is 88. Out of the total passed candidates, 82% are girls and 83% are boys. In 2023, male candidates have outperformed. Candidates can check the table below for UP Board class 12th result analysis of last 10 years.
|
UP Board 12th Result Statistics
|
Year
|
Total Students
|
Passed
|
Overall Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2023
|
27,69,258
|
25,46,640
|
91.96
|
2022
|
24,10,971
|
21,73,490
|
90.15
|
81.21
|
85.33
|
2021
|
26,10,247
|
25,68,483
|
98.4
|
97.47
|
97.88
|
2020
|
24,84,479
|
20,36,279
|
81.96
|
68.88
|
74
|
2019
|
25,77,887
|
19,71,052
|
76.46
|
64.4
|
70.06
|
2018
|
26,04,093
|
20,42,651
|
78.44
|
67.36
|
72.43
|
2017
|
26,24,681
|
23,30,717
|
88.8
|
77.16
|
82.5
|
2016
|
30,71,892
|
25,16,187
|
81.91
|
82.23
|
87.99
|
2015
|
29,24,768
|
22,77,517
|
77.87
|
78.55
|
83.5
|
2014
|
31,27,000
|
23,02,097
|
73.62
|
74.12
|
79.67
UP Board Result Analysis for Class 12th Appeared vs Passed Explained through Graphs