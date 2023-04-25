UP Board Result 2023 Declared: Top Highlights, Direct Server Result Links, Toppers, Pass Percentage and Overall Result Analysis

UP Board Result 2023: Know here UP Board Results Top Highlights, Direct Server UPMSP Result Links, Toppers Name List, Pass Percentage and Overall Result Analysis of the UP Board Class 10th and 12th.

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the UP Board result on April 25, 2023. The pass percentage for 10th Class is 89.78% while for the 12th class is 75.52%. The overall pass percentage for UPMSP Class 12 is 75.52%. Girls have secured 83% and boys have secured 69.34%. It is to be noted that, Priyanshi Soni has topped the Bihar Board class 10 exam with 98.33% and Shubha Chapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College got 489 marks out of 500.

Latest:

UP Board 10th Result 2023: 179 Students in Top 10



As per UP Board result 2023 for Class 10, a total of 179 students have bagged ranks in top 10. The overall pass percentage of UP Board Matric stands at 89.78%.

UP Board Class 12 Pass Percentage

12th pass percentage: 75.52 percent

Pass percentage of girls: 83%

Pass percentage among boys: 69.34%

UP Board Results 2023: 10th Highlights Total Candidates: 31,06,517 (Regular: 31,06,517; Private: 10,297)

Appeared Candidates: Regular: 28,54,879, Private Candidates: 8,742

Passed Candidates: 25,65,176 (Regular), 5811 (Private)

UP Board result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th has been declared at 01:30 PM. UP Board result 2023 has been declared online and hosted on the official website - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To check and download UP Board result 2023 students must enter their roll number and school code.

This is the first time in the last six years that UPMSP has declared UP Board results within one and half month after the exam is over. Earlier, in 2017 the UPMSP declared the result in April.

UP Board Result 2023: Highlights on UPMSP Class 10th and 12th result

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time for Class 10th and 12th:

The result dates for classes 10th and 12th are April 25. 2023. Candidates can check the UP Board result dates of the last five years below.

UP 10th Result Dates (Previous Years) UP 12th Result Dates (Previous Years) Year and Date 2023: April 25 (Latest) 2022: June 18 2021: July 31 2020: June 27 2019: April 27 2018: June 9 2017: June 9 Year and Date 2023: April 25 (Latest) 2022: June 18 2021: July 31 2020: June 27 2019: April 27 2018: April 29 2017: June 09

UP Board Result: How to Check Marks

UP Board Result Link 2023: Official Links to check UPMSP Board result

The official UP Board 2023 result weblinks published by UPMSP are.

Direct link to check Class 10th Result 2023 Server Link 1: https://upresults.nic.in/index.aspx Direct link to check Class 12th Result 2023 Server Link 2: https://upresults.nic.in/index.aspx

UP Board Result Download 2023: Steps to get UP Board Marksheets

Step-1: Visit the official website of UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) on www.upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “UP Board Intermediate School (Class X or XII) Results 2023”

Step 3: Choose your district and enter your roll number & school code and click on the “submit” button

Step 4: UP Board result status along with the marks sheet appears on the screen

Step 5: Take the printout of the UP Board result 2023 for future reference

Step 6: The original copy mark sheet will be collected from the school premises

UP Board 2023 Toppers: Check below the topper's name, score and school. The board toppers for 2023 will be updated soon as and when announced by UPMSP officials.

Who is UP Board high school/class 10th toppers?

UP Board Class 10th Topper Details UP Board Toppers 2023 UP Board Toppers 2022 Name Priyanshi Soni Prince Patel Marks 98.33% 97.67% Years 2023 2022 School Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College of Sitapur Anubhav Inter College Murlipur Rar, Kanpur Nagar District Sitapur Kanpur

Who are UP Board high school/class 12th toppers?

UP Board Class 12th Topper Details UP Board Toppers 2023 UP Board Toppers 2022 Name Shubha Chapra Divyanshi Marks 489 95.40% Years 2023 2022 School Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Maa SGMIC Radha Nagar Fatehpur Schoo District Mahoba Fatehpur

UP Board Result Analysis 2023: Pass Percentage - Boys vs Girls

How many candidates appeared and passed in UP Board Class 10th?

A total of 31.16 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10th exam. And, out of which 29.07 lakh candidates passed the UP Board class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage for class 10th is 93%.

How many candidates appeared and passed in UP Board Class 12th?

The total number of candidates who passed in class 12th is 27.69 lakh. A total of 25.46 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Board class 12th examination. The overall pass percentage for class 12th is 91%.

What is UP Board 2023 Pass Percentage: 85% in class 10th and 88% in class 12th

The overall pass percentage for class 10th (will be updated soon). While the pass percentage for class 12th is (will be updated soon). Last year, the pass percentage for class 10th was 81.88 for class 10th. And, the pass percentage for UP Board class 12th was 90.15. The table below shows the percentage of candidates passing UP Board exams in the last 10 years.

What is UP Board 2023: Girls outperform boys in UP Board class 10th

What is UP Board 2023: Boys outperformed boys in UP Board class 12th

UP Board 2023: Exam Analysis Highlights

Total Registered: 58,85,745

Class 10/High School: 31,16, 487

Class 12/ Intermediate: 27,69,258

Exam Centers: 8,753

10th Exam Date: February 16 to March 03, 2023

12th Exam Date: February 16 to March 04, 2023

Evaluation Centers: 258

Answer Sheets: 3.19 Crore

No. 10th Copies: 1.86 crore

No. 12th Copies: 1.33 crore

No. of Copies Checker: 1,43,933

10th Copies Checker: 89,698

12th Copies Checker: 54,235

UP Board Result Analysis for class 10th: Overall pass percentag e is 93%

The total number of candidates who appeared in class 10th is 31.16 lakh. While the total candidates who passed is 27.01 lakh. The overall pass percentage is 85%, of which 87% are girls and 85% are boys. Candidates can check the table below for last 9 years UP Board result analysis of the last 10 years.

Year Total Students Passed Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2023 31,16,487 29,07,534 93.30 2022 27,20,734 23,99,143 88.18 91.69 85.25 2021 29,82,055 29,68,039 99.53 99.55 99.52 2020 27,72,656 23,01,304 83 87.29 79.88 2019 30,28,767 24,24,831 80.06 76.66 83.98 2018 36,55,691 27,47,617 75.16 78.8 72.3 2017 34,04,571 27,63,831 81.18 86.5 76.75 2016 37,49,977 32,87,230 87.66 91.11 84.82 2015 34,98,430 31,20,250 89.19 88.51 87.29

UP Board Result Analysis for Class 10th Appeared vs Passed Explained through Graphs

UP Board Result Analysis for class 12th: Overall pass percentage is 91 and boys outperformed

In class 12th, the overall pass percentage is 88. Out of the total passed candidates, 82% are girls and 83% are boys. In 2023, male candidates have outperformed. Candidates can check the table below for UP Board class 12th result analysis of last 10 years.

UP Board 12th Result Statistics Year Total Students Passed Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2023 27,69,258 25,46,640 91.96 2022 24,10,971 21,73,490 90.15 81.21 85.33 2021 26,10,247 25,68,483 98.4 97.47 97.88 2020 24,84,479 20,36,279 81.96 68.88 74 2019 25,77,887 19,71,052 76.46 64.4 70.06 2018 26,04,093 20,42,651 78.44 67.36 72.43 2017 26,24,681 23,30,717 88.8 77.16 82.5 2016 30,71,892 25,16,187 81.91 82.23 87.99 2015 29,24,768 22,77,517 77.87 78.55 83.5 2014 31,27,000 23,02,097 73.62 74.12 79.67

UP Board Result Analysis for Class 12th Appeared vs Passed Explained through Graphs



