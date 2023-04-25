UP Board Result 2023 Declared: Top Highlights, Direct Server Result Links, Toppers, Pass Percentage and Overall Result Analysis

UP Board Result 2023 Analysis
UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the UP Board result on April 25, 2023.  The pass percentage for 10th Class is 89.78% while for the 12th class is 75.52%. The overall pass percentage for UPMSP Class 12 is 75.52%. Girls have secured 83% and boys have secured 69.34%. It is to be noted that, Priyanshi Soni has topped the Bihar Board class 10 exam with 98.33% and Shubha Chapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College got 489 marks out of 500.

Latest:

UP Board 10th Result 2023: 179 Students in Top 10

As per UP Board result 2023 for Class 10, a total of 179 students have bagged ranks in top 10. The overall pass percentage of UP Board Matric stands at 89.78%.

UP Board Class 12 Pass Percentage

  • 12th pass percentage: 75.52 percent
  • Pass percentage of girls: 83% 
  • Pass percentage among boys: 69.34%
UP Board Results 2023: 10th Highlights
  • Total Candidates: 31,06,517 (Regular: 31,06,517; Private: 10,297)
  • Appeared Candidates: Regular: 28,54,879, Private Candidates: 8,742
  • Passed Candidates: 25,65,176 (Regular), 5811 (Private)
 

UP Board result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th has been declared at 01:30 PM. UP Board result 2023 has been declared online and hosted on the official website - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To check and download UP Board result 2023 students must enter their roll number and school code. 

This is the first time in the last six years that UPMSP has declared UP Board results within one and half month after the exam is over. Earlier, in 2017 the UPMSP declared the result in April. 

UP Board Result 2023: Highlights on UPMSP Class 10th and 12th result 

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time for Class 10th and 12th:

The result dates for classes 10th and 12th are April 25. 2023. Candidates can check the UP Board result dates of the last five years below. 

UP 10th Result Dates (Previous Years)

UP 12th Result Dates (Previous Years)

Year and Date

2023: April 25 (Latest)

2022: June 18

2021: July 31

2020: June 27

2019: April 27

2018: June 9

2017: June 9

Year and Date

2023: April 25 (Latest)

2022: June 18

2021: July 31

2020: June 27

2019: April 27

2018: April 29

2017: June 09

UP Board Result: How to Check Marks

UP Board Result Link 2023: Official Links to check UPMSP Board result 

The official UP Board 2023 result weblinks published by UPMSP are. 

Direct link to check Class 10th Result 2023

Server Link 1: https://upresults.nic.in/index.aspx

Direct link to check Class 12th Result 2023

Server Link 2: https://upresults.nic.in/index.aspx

UP Board Result Download 2023: Steps to get UP Board Marksheets 

Step-1: Visit the official website of UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) on www.upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “UP Board Intermediate School (Class X or XII) Results 2023”

Step 3: Choose your district and enter your roll number & school code and click on the “submit” button

Step 4: UP Board result status along with the marks sheet appears on the screen

Step 5: Take the printout of the UP Board result 2023 for future reference

Step 6: The original copy mark sheet will be collected from the school premises

UP Board 2023 Toppers: Check below the topper's name, score and school. The board toppers for 2023 will be updated soon as and when announced by UPMSP officials.  

  • Who is UP Board high school/class 10th toppers? 

UP Board Class 10th Topper Details

UP Board Toppers 2023

UP Board Toppers 2022

Name

 Priyanshi Soni

Prince Patel

Marks

 98.33%

97.67%

Years

 2023

2022

School

 Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College of Sitapur

Anubhav Inter College Murlipur Rar, Kanpur Nagar

District

 Sitapur

Kanpur 
  • Who are UP Board high school/class 12th toppers? 

UP Board Class 12th Topper Details

UP Board Toppers 2023

UP Board Toppers 2022

Name

 Shubha Chapra 

Divyanshi

Marks

 489

95.40%

Years

 2023

2022

School

 Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College

Maa SGMIC Radha Nagar Fatehpur Schoo

District

 Mahoba

Fatehpur

UP Board Result Analysis 2023: Pass Percentage - Boys vs Girls 

How many candidates appeared and passed in UP Board Class 10th?

A total of 31.16 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10th exam. And, out of which 29.07 lakh candidates passed the UP Board class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage for class 10th is 93%. 

 

How many candidates appeared and passed in UP Board Class 12th?

The total number of candidates who passed in class 12th is 27.69 lakh. A total of 25.46  lakh candidates appeared for the UP Board class 12th examination. The overall pass percentage for class 12th is 91%. 

What is UP Board 2023 Pass Percentage: 85% in class 10th and 88% in class 12th 

The overall pass percentage for class 10th (will be updated soon). While the pass percentage for class 12th is (will be updated soon). Last year, the pass percentage for class 10th was 81.88 for class 10th. And, the pass percentage for UP Board class 12th was 90.15. The table below shows the percentage of candidates passing UP Board exams in the last 10 years. 

What is UP Board 2023: Girls outperform boys in UP Board class 10th 

What is UP Board 2023: Boys outperformed boys in UP Board class 12th 

UP Board 2023: Exam Analysis Highlights

  • Total Registered: 58,85,745
  • Class 10/High School: 31,16, 487
  • Class 12/ Intermediate: 27,69,258
  • Exam Centers: 8,753
  • 10th Exam Date: February 16 to March 03, 2023
  • 12th Exam Date: February 16 to March 04, 2023
  • Evaluation Centers: 258
  • Answer Sheets: 3.19 Crore
  • No. 10th Copies: 1.86 crore
  • No. 12th Copies: 1.33 crore
  • No. of Copies Checker: 1,43,933
  • 10th Copies Checker: 89,698
  • 12th Copies Checker: 54,235

UP Board Result Analysis for class 10th: Overall pass percentag e is 93%

The total number of candidates who appeared in class 10th is 31.16 lakh. While the total candidates who passed is 27.01 lakh. The overall pass percentage is 85%, of which 87% are girls and 85% are boys. Candidates can check the table below for last 9 years UP Board result analysis of the last 10 years. 

Year

Total Students

Passed

Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2023

    31,16,487

29,07,534

93.30

    

2022

27,20,734

23,99,143

88.18

91.69

85.25

2021

29,82,055

29,68,039

99.53

99.55

99.52

2020

27,72,656

23,01,304

83

87.29

79.88

2019

30,28,767

24,24,831

80.06

76.66

83.98

2018

36,55,691

27,47,617

75.16

78.8

72.3

2017

34,04,571

27,63,831

81.18

86.5

76.75

2016

37,49,977

32,87,230

87.66

91.11

84.82

2015

34,98,430

31,20,250

89.19

88.51

87.29

UP Board Result Analysis for Class 10th Appeared vs Passed Explained through Graphs

UP Board Result Analysis for class 12th: Overall pass percentage is 91 and boys outperformed

In class 12th, the overall pass percentage is 88. Out of the total passed candidates, 82% are girls and 83% are boys. In 2023, male candidates have outperformed. Candidates can check the table below for UP Board class 12th result analysis of last 10 years. 

 

UP Board 12th Result Statistics

Year

Total Students

Passed

Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2023

27,69,258

25,46,640

91.96

    

2022

24,10,971

21,73,490

90.15

81.21

85.33

2021

26,10,247

25,68,483

98.4

97.47

97.88

2020

24,84,479

20,36,279

81.96

68.88

74

2019

25,77,887

19,71,052

76.46

64.4

70.06

2018

26,04,093

20,42,651

78.44

67.36

72.43

2017

26,24,681

23,30,717

88.8

77.16

82.5

2016

30,71,892

25,16,187

81.91

82.23

87.99

2015

29,24,768

22,77,517

77.87

78.55

83.5

2014

31,27,000

23,02,097

73.62

74.12

79.67

 

UP Board Result Analysis for Class 12th Appeared vs Passed Explained through Graphs


