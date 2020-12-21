UP MAITRI Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: 1250 Vacancies to be filled in UP Animal Husbandry Department, Download Application Form @upldb.up.gov.in

Dec 21, 2020 13:38 IST
UP MAITRI Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Livestock Development Council, Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department has released a notification for recruitment to the post of MAITRI (Multi-purpose Artificial Insemination Technician in Rural India). To apply to the aforesaid posts, the candidate must be High School (Biology) passed from a recognized University and the age should be between 18 to 40 years. The candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 December 2020.

Around 1250 Vacancies to be filled in UP Animal Husbandry Department. Candidates can check application process, selection criteria and all other information that a candidate need to know while filling an application form in this article. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date of receipt of applications: 31 December 2020

UP MAITRI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

MAITRI (Multi-purpose Artificial Insemination Technician in Rural India) - 1250 Posts

  • General & OBC: 888 Posts
  • SC: 212 Posts
  • ST: 150 Posts

UP MAITRI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be High School (Biology) passed from a recognized University.

UP MAITRI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UP MAITRI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Official Website (2)

How to apply for UP MAITRI Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the concerned veterinarian officer office latest by 31 December 2020. Candidates can download application form through the official website.i.e.upldb.up.gov.in.

