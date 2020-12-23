UP Vidhan Parishad Mains Exam Schedule 2020 for Various Posts Released @upvpsr.org, Download Admit Card

UP Vidhan Parishad Mains Exam Schedule 2020: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS), Lucknow has released the schedule for the Mains Exam for various posts including Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts) and other on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for these posts can check the schedule available on the official website of UP Vidhan Parishad - upvpsr.org.

As per the short notification released by Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS), the mains exam for these posts including Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts) and others will be conducted from 27 December 2020 onwards.

Mains exam for the posts of Security Assistant, Research Assistant and Review Officer (Accounts) will be conducted on 27 December 2020. Exam for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer is scheduled on 28 December 2020.

Candidates should note that Admit Card for the Mains Exam will be uploaded on 23 December 2020 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS).

Candidates qualified for the Mains Exam for various posts including Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts) and other can check the exam schedule on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS).



How to Download: UP Vidhan Parishad Mains Exam Schedule 2020 for Various Posts