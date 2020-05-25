UPPCL AE (T) Result 2020 out @upenergy.in, Check list of selected candidates here

UPPCL AE (T) Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the mains result of Assistant Engineer Exam 2019-20 at its website. Candidates appeared in the UPPCL AE (T) 2019-20 Exam can download the result through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

UPPCL AE (T) 2019-20 Exam was conducted on 4 & 5 November 2019 at various exam centres and the result for the same now has been uploaded on the official website. All selected candidates are eligible to appear in interview round which will be held from 1 to 3 June 2020 at 10.00 PM at Electricity Training Centre, Sarojini Nagar (Kanpur Road), Lucknow. The candidates are advised to bring all essential documents for the interview round. Otherwise, their candidature can be cancelled.

According to the result, 22 candidates have been selected for the interview round. The roll number list of the candidates has been uploaded on the official website in the form of PDF. Candidates can directly download UPPCL AE (T) Exam 2019-20 Result by clicking on the link provided below.

UPPCL AE (T) Result 2020

