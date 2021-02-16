UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for Additional Private Secretary APS Posts from 3 March

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary. Interested candidates will be able to apply through the online mode from 3 March to 24 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 24 March 2021

Online Exam Date: Fourth week of April 2021

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Additional Private Secretary APS- 4 Posts

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience are eligible to apply.

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be of written test and typing test.

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Matrix Level 8 Pay Scale Rs. 47600/- and other allowances.

Download UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active on 3 March

Official Website

How to apply for UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in from 3 March to 24 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: 1000/-

SC / ST: 700/

