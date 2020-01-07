UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Admit Card 2020 Released @upenergy.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Admit Card 2020 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for Stenographer Gr III exam on its official website. Now all such candidates who have applied for UPPCL Stenographer Gr III exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.

In order to download the UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Admit Card 2020, candidates would require furnishing their User ID and password on the official website of UPPCL.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had invited applications for Office Assistant III (Accounts) and Stenographer III posts in Group ‘C’ against the Advt. No. 07/VSA/2019/BACKLOG.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced



Candidates having Graduation in any stream from a recognized university / institution and short hand speed of minimum 60 words per minute and typing speed of minimum 30 words per minutes on computer have applied for these posts.

Selection for the Stenographer III posts will be done on the basis of their performance in written examination and shorthand test/typing test.



Direct Link for UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Admit Card 2020





UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upenergy.in

Go to the Subject section under Recruitment/ Notice.

Click on the link Download Admit card for the Post of "Stenographer-III (Present Post name Camp Assistant)" Against Advt. no. 07/VSA/2019/BACKLOG given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – User ID and Password.

After entering correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card.

Candidates should take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Stenographer Gr III posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.