UPPSC ACF RCF Interview 2018 Admit Card OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Link Available Here

UPPSC ACF RCF Interview 2018 Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPCS) has released UPPSC ACF RCF Interview 2018 Admit Card on its website. All such candidates who have qualified for interview round Advt No.A-2/E-1/2018 can download their admit card from the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the notice, The commission has scheduled the interview round on 15, 16, 17 and 18 December 2020. The admit cards have been uploaded at the official website. All candidates who are provisionally qualified for interview round are required to carry their valid identity card on the day of the exam.

How and Where to Download UPPSC ACF RCF Interview 2018 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.upssc.up.nic.in. Click on Interview Letter:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2018, A.C.F.-R.F.O. EXAM-2018 flashing homepage. Enter Registration No., Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Verification Code etc. And click on the submit button. Download UPPSC ACF RCF Interview 2018 Admit Card and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Download UPPSC ACF RCF Interview 2018 Admit Card

The candidates appearing in the interview round are required to follow the COVID-19 norms. The candidates can directly download Download UPPSC ACF RCF Interview 2018 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

