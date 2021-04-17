UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Final Result Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Easy Steps to download Here

UPPSC ACF/ RFO 2020 Final Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) / Regional Forest Officer (RFO) -2020 on Friday. Nitish Kumar has topped the exam of Regional Forest Officer. Sarveshwar Pratap Singh and Gaurav Singh are in the second and third position respectively.

The result of the written examination was declared on 6 April 2021. In which, 26 candidates qualified for an Interview scheduled on 13 April 2021. In which, 3 candidates were absent.The commission conducted the preliminary examination on 11 October 2020 and the main examination from 13 to 26 February 2021.

All selected provisionally qualified candidates are advised to submit all required documents to the commission otherwise their candidature may be cancelled. The cut off marks for the same will be soon uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How and Where to Download UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Final Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ACF/RFO EXAM.-2020 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+ F and search. Then, UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Final Result will be displayed. Download UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Final Result and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Final Result

According to the result notice, the Result of female candidates belonging to the other states would be subject to the final judgment in the Special Appeal No 475 of 2019 filed by the Government of Uttar Pradesh before the Hon ' ble High court.

