UPPSC Admit Card 2020 Released, Check UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims Call Letter Download Link @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Admit Card 2020 Download Link for Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2020 Exam has been activated at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Website. Candidates who are going to appear in UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer 2020 against the advertisement number r A-5/E-1/2018, Dated 28 December 2018 can download their admit card through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The direct link for UPPSC APO Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the instructions given below.

UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2020 at the exam centres of Janpad, Prayagraj and Lucknow. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their registration number, DOB on the login page. The direct link for downloading UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2020 Admit Card is given below.

Go to the official website.i.e.uppsc.gov.in.

Click on UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code etc and click on the submit button.

Then, the candidates will be able to download UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims Admit Card 2020.

Candidates can download their admit card and save for future reference.

Download UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2020 Admit Card



Candidates will have to carry their admit cards along with two photographs and valid id proof copy on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly access the UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2020 Admit Card Download link by clicking on the above link.

