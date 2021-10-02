UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains 2020 Exam Date Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, 1393 Qualified for Mains

UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains 2020 Exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the prelims result for Agriculture Services Recruitment 2020 on 1 October 2021. The list of successfully qualified candidates is available on the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.gov.in.

A total of 1393 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the mains exam as per the result. As per the official notice, the mains exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 1 November 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020-21 was held on 1 August 2021 at various examination centres in the state’s three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad from 11 AM to 1 PM. As per data, a total of 73792 candidates registered, out of which 38045 applicants appeared in the prelims exam.

How to Download UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020 Exam?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘ LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2020’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020Exam and save it for future reference.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 564 vacancies through Agriculture Services Exam 2020 on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview. The candidates can Download UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020 Exam Result by clicking on the above link.

