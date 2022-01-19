UPPSC Calendar 2022: Commission Releases annual calendar, PCS Mains Exam to be held from 23 March

UPPSC Calendar 2022 PDF has been released on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates who wish to appear for UPPSC Recruitment 2022-23 Exams can check details of forthcoming exams by visiting the official website of the commission.

UPPSC Calendar 2022 PDF: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the annual calendar for recruitment examinations to be held in the year 2022. All UP government job seekers can download the UPPSC Annual Calendar 2022 from the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the calendar, the commission has changed the PCS 2021 Exam Dates due to the spike in COVID-19/Omicron Cases. Now, the commission has scheduled Combined State Senior Subordinate Services Main Examination 2021 from 23 March 2022. Earlier, the UPPSC PCS 2021 Exam was to be held from 28 to 31 January 2022 across the state. The commission will conduct the UPPSC PCS mains exam 2022 for the same on September 2022.

On the other hand, the Assistant Conservator of Forest Regional Forest Officer Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from 12 June 2022 while Assistant Conservator of Forests, Regional Forest Officer Service Main Exam 2021 will be conducted from 3 April 2022. The State Engineering Service Main Examination 2021 is scheduled to be held on April 17, 2021. Candidates can check more details by visiting the official website of the commission.

The recruitment exam of Computer Operator Grade-B or Programmer Grade-2 will be held on 05 March 2022. Also, Lecturer (Male or Female) Rajkiya Inter College (Main) Exam 2020 on 13th March, Assistant Professor, Rajkiya Degree College (Screening) Exam 2020 will be held on 15th March.

Candidates should note that the above dates are tentative and the respective details about the said exams have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. The commission may change the dates of the exam as per its convenience. Al Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Download UPPSC Calendar 2022 PDF

