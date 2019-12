UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020 Online Applications Started, 712 Vacancies Notified, Check Here

UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: 30 December 2019

Last date for online application submission of UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: 27 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application fee: 27 January 2020

UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. of Posts – 712

General Recruitment

Disciplines and Post Name:

Asstt. Engg. (Civil) – 171 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Mechanical) – 73 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Agriculture) – 9 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 4 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Mechanical) – 05 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 57 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Civil)- 108 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical) – 46 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 31 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical) – 5 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 26 Posts

Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/ (Water)/'B' Category Jalkal Engg/Factories/Boiler) – 92 Posts

U.P.Agriculture Service Group 'B' (Engg. Branch) – 12 Posts

Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer -31 Posts

Asstt. Director, Electrical Security – 21 Posts

Special Recruitment

Assistant Engineering (Water)/'B' Category Jalkal Engg/Electrical/Mechanical)- 20 Posts

UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer – The candidate must possess a degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

Assistant Director - Intermediate Examination with Science of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Engineer (Panchayati Raj Department)- Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from a University established by Law in India or qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

U.P.Agriculture Service Group 'B' (Engg. Branch) – Bachelor'sdegree in Agriculture Engineering from a University established by Law in India.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website



How to apply for UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020

Interested candidates can apply for UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 January 2020. Candidates can check further details in the provided links.