UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, 19 Vacancies Notified

UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released for recruitment to the post of Mines Officer, Professor, Principal and Reader. UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link has been activated on uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 16 February 2022. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained hence candidates are advised to apply online only. Candidates are advised to go through this article to check vacancy numbers, exam dates, important dates and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2022
- Exam Date: Notified Soon
- Admit Card: Notified Soon
UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Mines Officer - 16 Posts
- Professor - 1 Post
- Principal - 1 Post
- Reader - 1 Post
UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Mines Officer - Degree in Mining Engineering from a University established by law in India or Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized institution.
- Professor - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty.
- Principal - Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years degree from the Board of Indian medicine, Uttar Pradesh or from any other State Board.
- Reader - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty.
UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Mines Officer -21-40 Years
Professor - 35 to 50 Years
Principal - 35 to 50 Years
Reader - 28 to 45 Years
Download UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to apply for UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 19 January 2022 to 16 February 2022. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout a copy of the application for future reference.
UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General, OBC, EWS: Rs. 105/-
- SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 65/-
- PH Candidates: Rs. 25/-
