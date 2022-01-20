UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, 19 Vacancies Notified

UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through this article to check vacancy numbers, exam dates, important dates and other details.

UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released for recruitment to the post of Mines Officer, Professor, Principal and Reader. UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link has been activated on uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 16 February 2022. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained hence candidates are advised to apply online only. Candidates are advised to go through this article to check vacancy numbers, exam dates, important dates and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2022

Exam Date: Notified Soon

Admit Card: Notified Soon

UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Mines Officer - 16 Posts

Professor - 1 Post

Principal - 1 Post

Reader - 1 Post

UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Mines Officer - Degree in Mining Engineering from a University established by law in India or Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized institution.

Professor - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty.

Principal - Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years degree from the Board of Indian medicine, Uttar Pradesh or from any other State Board.

Reader - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty.

UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Mines Officer -21-40 Years

Professor - 35 to 50 Years

Principal - 35 to 50 Years

Reader - 28 to 45 Years

Download UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 19 January 2022 to 16 February 2022. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout a copy of the application for future reference.

UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: Rs. 105/-

SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 65/-

PH Candidates: Rs. 25/-

