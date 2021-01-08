UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Combined Subordinate Services Call Letter Here

UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC PCS 2021, Mains Admit Card, on its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the UPPSC PCS 2021 Prelims Exam against the advertisement number A-1/E-1/2020 can now download the call letter through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from 21 to 25 January 2021 at Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.30 AM to 12. 30 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). The admit card now for the aforementioned exam has been uploaded.

All candidates who have successfully shortlisted in the prelims and filled up the DAF can now download their admit card through the official website by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on ‘Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2020 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2020’ flashing in the activity dashboard on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code and click on download admit card button. Then, Download UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry their valid identity card, two passport size photographs along with the admit card on the day of the exam. Otherwise, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination hall.

Download UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card

UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

UPPSC PCS Mains exam is descriptive in nature. UPPSC PCS 2021 Mains Exam will have compulsory and optional subjects. The paper will be conducted offline in a written format. Each paper will be 3 hours.