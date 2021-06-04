UPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 100+ Executive Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer, Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Assistant Chemist, Soil chemist, Entomologist, Horticulturist, Assistant Horticulturist, Fruit Breeder, Flower Breeder, Cytogeneticist, Pathologist, Scientist, Research Assistant, Entomological Assistant, Economic and Statistical Officer, Assistant Planner and Deputy Director on its website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 05 July 2021. However, the last date for submitting fee is 01 July 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 04 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 05 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee - 01 July 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

U.P. Horticulture and Food Processing Dept.

Assistant Chemist - 1 Post

Soil chemist - 1 Post

Entomologist - 2 Posts

Horticulturist - 2 Posts

Assistant Horticulturist - 2 Posts

Fruit Breeder - 1 Post

Flower Breeder - 1 Post

Cytogeneticist - 1 Post

Pathologist - 1 Post

Scientist - 2 Posts

TRAINING DIVISION, STATE PLANNING INSTITUTE, U.P. LUCKNOW

Deputy Director - 1 Post

STATE PLANNING INSTITUTE (NAVEEN PRABHAG), UTTAR PRADESH KALAKANKAR BHAWAN LUCKNOW

Research Assistant - 1 Post

ECONOMIC AND STATISTICS DIVISION

Economic and Statistical Officer - 2 Posts

SOCIAL WELFARE DEPARTMENT, U.P

Lecturers - 4 Posts

Medical Education Dept.

Assistant Professors - 102 Posts

MEDICAL & HEALTH SERVICES U.P

Entomological Assistant - 1 Posts

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING DEPTT. U.P

Assistant Planner - 3 Posts

DIRECTORATE OF NATIONAL CADET CORPS, U.P.

Executive Officer - 1 Post

UTTAR PRADESH AYUSH (UNANI) DEPTT

Lecturer Arabic - 1 Post

UPPSC Salary:

Assistant Professor - Rs. 68900

Executive Officer and Entomological Assistant - Rs- 9300-34,800/- Grade Pay Rs- 4800/-

Other - Rs 15,600- 39,100/-, Grade Pay- 5400/-, Pay Matrix Level-10

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Executive Officer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check detailed notification PDF for educational qualification

Age Limit:

Minimum Age : 21 Years.

Maximum Age : 40 Years

Age Relaxation As per UPPSC Rules.

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC MO 2021 Recruitment through official website from 04 June to 05 July 2021.

Application Fee: