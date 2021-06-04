UPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 100+ Executive Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC)is hiring for 100+ Executive Officer, Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Assistant Chemist, Soil chemist, Entomologist, Horticulturist, Assistant Horticulturist, Fruit Breeder, Flower Breeder, Cytogeneticist, Pathologist, Scientist, Research Assistant, Entomological Assistant, Economic and Statistical Officer, Assistant Planner and Deputy Director Posts. Details Here
UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer, Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Assistant Chemist, Soil chemist, Entomologist, Horticulturist, Assistant Horticulturist, Fruit Breeder, Flower Breeder, Cytogeneticist, Pathologist, Scientist, Research Assistant, Entomological Assistant, Economic and Statistical Officer, Assistant Planner and Deputy Director on its website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 05 July 2021. However, the last date for submitting fee is 01 July 2021.
UPPSC Notification Download in Hindi
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application - 04 June 2021
- Last date for submission of online application - 05 July 2021
- Last date for submission of online application fee - 01 July 2021
UPPSC Vacancy Details
U.P. Horticulture and Food Processing Dept.
Assistant Chemist - 1 Post
Soil chemist - 1 Post
Entomologist - 2 Posts
Horticulturist - 2 Posts
Assistant Horticulturist - 2 Posts
Fruit Breeder - 1 Post
Flower Breeder - 1 Post
Cytogeneticist - 1 Post
Pathologist - 1 Post
Scientist - 2 Posts
TRAINING DIVISION, STATE PLANNING INSTITUTE, U.P. LUCKNOW
Deputy Director - 1 Post
STATE PLANNING INSTITUTE (NAVEEN PRABHAG), UTTAR PRADESH KALAKANKAR BHAWAN LUCKNOW
Research Assistant - 1 Post
ECONOMIC AND STATISTICS DIVISION
Economic and Statistical Officer - 2 Posts
SOCIAL WELFARE DEPARTMENT, U.P
Lecturers - 4 Posts
Medical Education Dept.
Assistant Professors - 102 Posts
MEDICAL & HEALTH SERVICES U.P
Entomological Assistant - 1 Posts
TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING DEPTT. U.P
Assistant Planner - 3 Posts
DIRECTORATE OF NATIONAL CADET CORPS, U.P.
Executive Officer - 1 Post
UTTAR PRADESH AYUSH (UNANI) DEPTT
Lecturer Arabic - 1 Post
UPPSC Salary:
Assistant Professor - Rs. 68900
Executive Officer and Entomological Assistant - Rs- 9300-34,800/- Grade Pay Rs- 4800/-
Other - Rs 15,600- 39,100/-, Grade Pay- 5400/-, Pay Matrix Level-10
Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Executive Officer and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidates can check detailed notification PDF for educational qualification
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age : 21 Years.
- Maximum Age : 40 Years
- Age Relaxation As per UPPSC Rules.
How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC MO 2021 Recruitment through official website from 04 June to 05 July 2021.
Application Fee:
- General / OBC : 105/-
- SC / ST : 65/-
- PH : 25/-