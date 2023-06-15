UPPSC Recruitment 2023 For 394 Various Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Application Procedure & More

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is recruiting for 394 various posts including Scientific Officer, Lecturer, Mines Officer and others. Commission has released the detailed notification for these posts which are available in various departments including Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratories, UP Geology and Mining Department, UP AYUSH (Unani) Department and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 14, 2023.
Under the UPPSC Scientific Officer recruitment drive, a total of 41 vacant seats will be filled which are available in different disciplines including Biology Section/Domain, Computer Forensic Section/Domain, Physics Section/Domain, Chemistry Section/Domain and Behavioral Science Section/Domain.
You can check the detailed notification including educational qualification, age limit, how to apply, salary and more regarding the various posts available in different departments under the recruitment drive.
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: July 14, 2023
Last date for payment of online application fees: July 14, 2023
Last date for submission of hard copy of application form : July 28, 2023
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
UP Forensic Science Laboratories - 41 vacancies
Mines Officer - 1 vacancy
Dental Surgeon- 174 vacancies
Lecturer- 127 vacancies
UP AYUSH (Homoeopathy) Department - 23 vacancies
UP AYUSH (Unani) Department - 28 vacancies
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|Post Name
|Scientific Officer and Others
|Vacancies
|394
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Last Date for Online Application
|July 14, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://uppsc.up.nic.in/
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Scientific Officer: Five years Degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law, or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh, or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939.
Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized institution.
Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Sanskrit
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 25 Years
Maximum 40 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
UPPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following these steps given below.
- Visit official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Now complete the application process with one time registration form (OTR form) on the home page.
- Then click on online submission link for ‘Various posts in UPPSC’
- Now to the the key in OTR details and fill application form
- Now pay application fee and submit.
- Check details, download and take a print out for future reference