UPPSC Recruitment 2023 For 394 Various Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Application Procedure & More

UPPSC  has invited online applications for the 394 various posts including Scientific Officers, Lecturer, Mines Officer and others on its official website. Check  UPPSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is recruiting for 394  various posts including Scientific Officer, Lecturer, Mines Officer and others.  Commission has released the detailed notification for these posts which are available in various departments including Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratories, UP Geology and Mining Department, UP AYUSH (Unani) Department and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 14, 2023. 
 
Under the UPPSC  Scientific Officer recruitment drive, a total of 41 vacant seats will be filled which are available in different disciplines including Biology Section/Domain, Computer Forensic Section/Domain, Physics Section/Domain,  Chemistry Section/Domain and  Behavioral Science Section/Domain. 

You can check the detailed notification including educational qualification, age limit, how to apply, salary and more regarding the various posts available in different departments under the recruitment drive. 


 
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates


Closing date of application: July 14, 2023
Last date for payment of online application fees: July 14, 2023
Last date for submission of hard copy of application form : July 28, 2023
 
 
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
UP Forensic Science Laboratories - 41 vacancies
 Mines Officer - 1 vacancy
Dental Surgeon- 174 vacancies
Lecturer- 127 vacancies
UP AYUSH (Homoeopathy) Department - 23 vacancies
UP AYUSH (Unani) Department - 28 vacancies

 

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Post Name      Scientific Officer and Others 
Vacancies     394
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Last Date for Online Application  July 14, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://uppsc.up.nic.in/


UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Scientific Officer: Five years Degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law, or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh, or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. 
Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized institution. 
Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Sanskrit
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 25 Years
Maximum 40 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 
UPPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following these steps given below. 

  1. Visit official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Now complete the application process with one time registration form (OTR form) on the home page.
  3. Then click on online submission link for ‘Various posts in UPPSC’
  4. Now to the the key in OTR details and fill application form
  5. Now pay application fee and submit.
  6. Check details, download and take a print out for future reference

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of online application is July 14, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Graduate/Master with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply.

What are the Jobs in UPPSC Recruitment 2023?

UPPSC has invited online application for the 394 various posts including Scientific Officer, Lecturer, Mines Officer and others on its official website.
