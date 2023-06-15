UPPSC Recruitment 2023 For 394 Various Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Application Procedure & More

UPPSC has invited online applications for the 394 various posts including Scientific Officers, Lecturer, Mines Officer and others on its official website. Check UPPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is recruiting for 394 various posts including Scientific Officer, Lecturer, Mines Officer and others. Commission has released the detailed notification for these posts which are available in various departments including Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratories, UP Geology and Mining Department, UP AYUSH (Unani) Department and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 14, 2023.



Under the UPPSC Scientific Officer recruitment drive, a total of 41 vacant seats will be filled which are available in different disciplines including Biology Section/Domain, Computer Forensic Section/Domain, Physics Section/Domain, Chemistry Section/Domain and Behavioral Science Section/Domain.

You can check the detailed notification including educational qualification, age limit, how to apply, salary and more regarding the various posts available in different departments under the recruitment drive.





UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



Closing date of application: July 14, 2023

Last date for payment of online application fees: July 14, 2023

Last date for submission of hard copy of application form : July 28, 2023





UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

UP Forensic Science Laboratories - 41 vacancies

Mines Officer - 1 vacancy

Dental Surgeon- 174 vacancies

Lecturer- 127 vacancies

UP AYUSH (Homoeopathy) Department - 23 vacancies

UP AYUSH (Unani) Department - 28 vacancies

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Scientific Officer: Five years Degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law, or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh, or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939.

Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized institution.

Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Sanskrit

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 25 Years

Maximum 40 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



UPPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following these steps given below.