UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Prelims Exam Scorecard PDF Link Here

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the result of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer for 411 posts.The UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 has been declared in PDF format and candidates can download the result pdf through the link on the official website.

All those candidates who appeared in the UPPSC RO ARO Exam can download the roll number-wise result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Download

UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam was held on July 27, 2025 at various exam centers across the state. Candidates can download UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam Result 2025 through the link given below-

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Download Link

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Highlights