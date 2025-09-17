UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Prelims Exam Scorecard PDF Link Here

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the result of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer for 411 posts.The UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 has been declared in PDF format and candidates can download the result pdf through the link on the official website.
All those candidates who appeared in the UPPSC RO ARO Exam can download the roll number-wise result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Download
UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam was held on July 27, 2025 at various exam centers across the state. Candidates can download UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam Result 2025 through the link given below-
|UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025
|Download Link
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Highlights
|Organisation Name
|Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|Posts Name
|Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer
|Number of Posts
|411
|Exam Date
|27 July 2025
|Answer key release date
|30 July 2025
|Result status
|Out
|Official website
|uppsc.up.nic.in
How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam Result 2025?
- Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Click on the link that reads 'LIST OF PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR MAINS IN ADVT. NO. A-7/E-1/2023, SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC., EXAMINATION 2023' flashing on the homepage.
- A list of selected candidates will be opened.
- Download UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 and save it for future reference.
What's Next after the UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025?
As per the selection process, candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will now appear for the main exam. Admit cards and exam dates will be released soon on the commission's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The main exam will be followed by interviews, and the final result will be declared along with the final cut-off marks.
