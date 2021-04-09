UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021 OUT for AE, Accountant, Technician, Pharmacist Posts, Raise Objection @uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the answer key for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accountant, Pharmacist & Technician vacancies. Candidates who appeared for UPRVUNL Exam 2021 can now download the answer key through the official website of UPRVUNL.i.e.uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL Exam 2021 was held on 5 April 2021 at the various exam centre. The candidates can download UPRVUNL Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL.i.e.uprvunl.org. Click on UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021AE, AO, Technician Grade 2, Pharmacist flashing on the homepage. Enter user id, password and click on login. The UPRVUNL AE, AO, Technician Grade 2, PharmacistAnswer Key 2021 will be displayed. Download UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021 for AE, AO, Technician Grade 2, Pharmacist Posts

If any candidate has an objection against the UPRVUNL Answer Key 2021, they may raise objections through the official website. The candidates can submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the link available on the official website. Candidates can directly access the objection link by clicking on the above link. Objections submitted through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by UPRVUNL.

The candidates can submit objections till the 5th day (13 April 2021) of the start of this Link. After which, the online objection link will be disabled. Candidates are required to click on "Click here to fill objection" button in the tab "Objections" to raise their objections. The link to the objection can be accessed directly by clicking on the above link.

