UPSC 2020 CSE Prelims: 40+ Important Topics for UPSC Prelims 2020

UPSC 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct UPSC 2020 (CSE) Prelims on October 4 with all the precaution to avoid any risk of COVID-19. At the last moment before the exam, candidates often seek important topics for the preparation and revision of the exam from the latest UPSC Syllabus and in this article, we are giving names of 100 important topics from which questions might be asked in UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2020. The links to access some important articles for the preparation of UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2020 are also available here and given at the end of this article.

- International Astronomical Union

- Wagon Tragedy

- National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority

- Kartarpur Corridor

- Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

- The Bonn Challenge

- 5G Technology

- Harappan Sites

- Rotterdam Convention

- PM Cares Fund opsc+180%

- Long Term Repo Operation

- Contempt of Court

- National Infrastructure Pipeline

- Treaty of Sugauli

- Amnesty International

- Abraham Accord

- Mosaic Mission

- SCO

- Poshan Abhiyaan

- 15th Finance Commission

- National Commission for Backward Classes

- National Human Rights Commission Amendment Act 2019

- Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs)

- Marginal Standing Facility

- International Solar Alliance

- Vienna Convention

- Jal Shakti Abhiyan

- Monetary Policy Committee

- Good Governance Index

- Epidemic Act 1897

- Atal Tunnel

- RAISE 2020 - Responsible AI for Social Empowerment

- Project NETRA

- Ongole cattle

- Mission Karmayogi

- Office of Profit

- Ease of Doing Business

- FCRA

- European Union

- Essential Commodities Act

- Economic Survey 2020

