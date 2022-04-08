UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam on 10th April: Check Best 7 Last Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

UPSC CDS 2022 English Language Top 7 Preparation Tips: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam Admit Card is available for download till 10th April 2022. In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates will be asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

The UPSC CDS 1 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:

(i) Written Examination

(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test

Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The English Language, Elementary Mathematics, and General Knowledge sections in the UPSC CDS 1 2022 will be for a total of 300 Marks (for admission to IMA, INA, AFA) for a duration of 2 Hours each while the English Language and General Knowledge sections will be for a total of 200 Marks (for admission to OTA) for a duration of 2 Hours each. The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective-type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers, Avoid Guesswork

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate given more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

3. Check Topic-wise Preparation Strategies

The question paper will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of English and workmanlike use of words. The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. The question paper will be designed to test the problem-solving skills of the candidates. The question paper will be designed to test the General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects.

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should take this time to strengthen speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct. Candidates will have only 2 Hours for English Language section, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Best Books to prepare for CDS English Language, Elementary Mathematics, General Knowledge – Recommended List

English Language Book Name Author High School English Grammar & Composition Wren & Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Objective General English S. P. Bakshi Elementary Mathematics Books Author Numerical Ability Dilhan Publications Mathematics for CDS Examination Dr R. S. Aggarwal (S.Chand Publication) Pathfinder for CDS Examination Arihant Publication Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination Dr R. S. Aggarwal (S.Chand Publication) Quicker Mathematics M.Tyra General Knowledge Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

6. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready. candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. candidates are advised to carry three (3) identical photographs (one photograph for each session). No paper Admit Card will be issued for the Examination by the Commission.

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Rest and Recharge yourself in between your preparation routine. Stick to the Weekly Study Plan. Give yourself enough credit and believe in your skills. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep every night, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, and remain calm.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned inthe Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. The Exam Venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement time of the exam. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

3. Items strictly not allowed are Mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device are banned inside the Examination Hall.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobilereflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022