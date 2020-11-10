UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Combined Defence Services 2 2019 Marks PDF Here

UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks of finally recommended candidates as its website. All candidates appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2019 can check their marks at the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission had released the UPSC CDS 2 2019 Final Result on 2 November 2020 and the cut-off marks on 5 November 2020 for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2020.

Now, the commission has uploaded UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks of the finally selected candidates along with their names and marks. Candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks PDF by visiting the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the links of UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks in this article. Candidates can directly access the UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks by clicking on the below link.

According to the UPSC CDS 2 2019 Final Result, Suresh Chandra has topped the UPSC CDS 2 2019 while Pravesh Kumar and Jatin Garg secured the second and third rank respectively.

Download UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks PDF Here

Download Combined Defence Services Final Result & Cut Off Marks

