UPSC CDS 1 2023 Study Material: 60 Days Study Plan, Mock Tests, Recommended Books

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the registration process for UPSC Combined Defence Services (1), 2023 examination for which the Commission is inviting online applications from Indian male and female candidates. UPSC CDS 1 2023 is being held for admission for 341 vacancies across the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).
The UPSC CDS 1 2023 is scheduled to be held in April 2023 for which the candidates are advised to start preparing to score high marks. Below, we have shared 60 days study plan for UPSC CDS 1 2023 examination. Candidates can also check section-wise mock tests and recommended books for the CDS exam in this article.
UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
CDS 2023 Notification Release
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Start Date
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Last Date
|
10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)
|
CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal
|
18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm
|
CDS 1 2023 Admit Card
|
3 Weeks Before Examination Date
|
CDS 1 2023 Exam Date
|
16th April 2023
|
CDS 1 2022 Result
|
To Be Announced
UPSC CDS 1 2023 Study Plan for 60 Days
The candidates preparing for the UPSC CDS 1 examination are advised to stick to a study plan. This plan helps in giving a strategy and shape to the preparations before the UPSC CDS 1 exam.
|
Day
|
Date
|
English
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
General Knowledge
|
1
|
6 Jan
|
Grammar
|
Number System
|
Indus Valley Civilization
Vedic Society
|
2
|
7 Jan
|
Grammar
|
HCF & LCM
|
Mauryan Empire
Sangam Literature
|
3
|
8 Jan
|
Grammar
|
Divisibility Test
|
The Delhi Sultanate
Mughal Empire
|
4
|
9 Jan
|
Grammar
|
Percentage
|
Carnatic Wars
Anglo Maratha Wars
|
5
|
10 Jan
|
Grammar
|
Average
|
Anglo Sikh Wars
Rise of Social and Religious Reform Movements
|
6
|
11 Jan
|
Grammar
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
The 1857 Revolt
Establishment of Indian National Congress
|
7
|
12 Jan
|
Spotting the errors
|
Simple Interest
|
Moderates and Extremists
Economic Nationalism (Swadeshi Movement)
|
8
|
13 Jan
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Profit & Loss
|
Home Rule Movement
Khilafat and Non-Cooperation Movement
|
9
|
14 Jan
|
Spotting the errors
|
Compound Interest
|
Civil Disobedience Movement
Quit India Movement
|
10
|
15 Jan
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Time & Work
|
Current Affairs
International Days
National Days
International Boundaries
|
11
|
16 Jan
|
Sentence improvement
|
Speed Time & Distance
|
Partition of India and Independence
Union and its Territory
|
12
|
17 Jan
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Geometry
|
Citizenship
Fundamental Rights
|
13
|
18 Jan
|
Sentence improvement
|
Trigonometry
|
Directive Principles of State Policy
Fundamental Duties
|
14
|
19 Jan
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Mensuration
|
Constitution Making
Constitution Amendments
|
15
|
20 Jan
|
Ordering of sentences
|
Height & Distance
|
Parliament
Judiciary
|
16
|
21 Jan
|
Grammar
|
Algebra
|
Union Government
State Government
|
17
|
22 Jan
|
Ordering of sentences
|
Quadratic Equation
|
Union Territories and Special Areas
Emergency Provisions
|
18
|
23 Jan
|
Grammar
|
Statistics
|
Centre-State Relations
Local Bodies
|
19
|
24 Jan
|
Ordering of words in sentences
|
Number System
|
Constitutional and Non-Constitutional Bodies
|
20
|
25 Jan
|
Grammar
|
HCF & LCM
|
Current Affairs
Countries, Capitals, Currencies, Languages
|
21
|
26 Jan
|
Ordering of words in sentences
|
Divisibility Test
|
Micro Economy
Macro Economy
|
22
|
27 Jan
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Percentage
|
Five Year Plans
Taxation in India
International Organizations
|
23
|
28 Jan
|
Selecting correct words in sentence
|
Average
|
Latitude, Longitude, Time Zone and Physical Features of India
Important Straits
|
24
|
29 Jan
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
International Boundaries
Names and information of all coastal plains
|
25
|
30 Jan
|
Selecting correct words in sentence
|
Simple Interest
|
Major rivers and tributaries
Hydropower, thermal and nuclear power projects in India
|
25
|
31 Jan
|
Fill in the blanks (close test)
|
Profit & Loss
|
List of major national parks in India
Biodiversity hotspots in India
|
26
|
1 Feb
|
Spotting the errors
|
Compound Interest
|
UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Origins, interior of Earth; Levels of Atmosphere
|
28
|
2 Feb
|
Fill in the blanks (close test)
|
Time & Work
|
Rocks, Famous Volcanoes
Earthquakes, cyclones
Pressure belts and wind systems
Ocean currents, waves and ties
|
29
|
3 Feb
|
Spotting the errors
|
Speed Time & Distance
|
Biological classification
Plant kingdom
|
30
|
4 Feb
|
Antonyms and Synonyms
|
Geometry
|
Current Affairs
National, International Organizations, Headquarters
Indian Space
|
31
|
6 Feb
|
Fill in the blanks (close test)
|
Trigonometry
|
Animal Kingdom
Flowering plants anatomy
Transport and nutrition in plants
|
32
|
7 Feb
|
Antonyms and Synonyms
|
Mensuration
|
Respiration and reproduction in plants
Biomolecules, Cell cycle and division
Human hormones and integration
|
33
|
8 Feb
|
Fill in the blanks (close test)
|
Height & Distance
|
Genes and inheritance
Microbes, Diseases, Zoonotic diseases
Ecosystem, Biodiversity and Environment
|
34
|
9 Feb
|
Sentence improvement
|
Algebra
|
Matter in our surroundings
Structure of Atom
Atom & Molecules
|
35
|
10 Feb
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Quadratic Equation
|
Chemical Reactions & Equations
Acid Bases & Salts
|
36
|
11 Feb
|
Sentence improvement
|
Statistics
|
Carbon Compounds
Classification of Elements
|
37
|
13 Feb
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Number System
|
Chemical Bonding
Metallurgy
Hydrogen
|
38
|
14 Feb
|
Selecting correct words in sentence
|
HCF & LCM
|
Basic Organic Chemistry
Hydrocarbons
Haloalkanes
|
39
|
15 Feb
|
Fill in the blanks (close test)
|
Divisibility Test
|
Polymers
Biomolecules
Environmental Chemistry
|
40
|
16 Feb
|
Selecting correct words in sentence
|
Percentage
|
Current Affairs
Bharat Ratna
Nobel Prize
Awards
|
41
|
17 Feb
|
Fill in the blanks (close test)
|
Average
|
Motion in Straight Line
Motion in a Plane
|
42
|
18 Feb
|
Selecting correct words in sentence
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy, and Power
|
43
|
20 Feb
|
Fill in the blanks (close test)
|
Simple Interest
|
Rotational Motion
Gravitation
|
44
|
21 Feb
|
Sentence improvement
|
Profit & Loss
|
Solid Mechanics
Fluid Mechanics
|
45
|
22 Feb
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Compound Interest
|
Thermodynamics
Kinetic Theory of Gases
|
46
|
23 Feb
|
Sentence improvement
|
Time & Work
|
Oscillations
Waves and Wave Optics
Optics and Optical Instruments
|
47
|
24 Feb
|
Comprehension (passage)
|
Speed Time & Distance
|
Electric Charges, Fields, Current Electricity
Electromagnetic Waves
|
48
|
25 Feb
|
Grammar
|
Geometry
|
Moving Charges and Magnetism
Electromagnetic Induction
|
49
|
27 Feb
|
Ordering of sentences
|
Trigonometry
|
Defence Related
Rank Structure
Indian Navy Commands
|
50
|
28 Feb
|
Grammar
|
Mensuration
|
Current Affairs
Olympics
Asian Games
Commonwealth Games
|
51
|
1 Mar
|
Ordering of sentences
|
Height & Distance
|
Defence Related
Indian Army Commands
Indian Air Force Commands
|
52
|
2 Mar
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Algebra
|
Current Affairs
Person in News
Appointments
|
53
|
3 Mar
|
Mock Test
|
Quadratic Equation
|
Defence Related
Military Institutions
Military Deals, Exercises, Procurement
|
54
|
4 Mar
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Statistics
|
Current Affairs
|
55
|
6 Feb
|
Mock Test
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
56
|
7 Feb
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Mock Test
|
Mock Test
|
57
|
8 Feb
|
Mock Test
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
58
|
9 Feb
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Mock Test
|
Mock Test
|
59
|
10 Feb
|
Mock Test
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
60
|
11 Feb
|
Previous Year Question Paper
|
Mock Test
|
Mock Test
|
UPSC CDS exam is held twice a year. As per data analysis, around 5 lakh+ candidates apply in every CDS exam which totals around 8 to 10 lakh+ candidates in a year. UPSC CDS is a highly competitive exam hence one should make sure they study well and refer to credible sources for their study material.
Below, we have shared a list of subject-wise recommended books for the UPSC CDS exam.
|
CDS Books for English
|
Books
|
Author
|
High School English Grammar & Composition
|
Wren and Martin
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
CDS Books for General Knowledge
|
Books
|
Author
|
General Awareness
|
Manohar Panday (Arihant Publications)
|
Manorama Yearbook
|
Philip Mathew
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
Pratiyogita Darpan Editorial Team
|
Newspapers
|
Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times
|
CDS Books for Elementary Mathematics
|
Books
|
Author
|
Mathematics for CDS
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Pathfinder for CDS
|
Arihant Publications
UPSC CDS 1 2023 Mock Tests
UPSC CDS Mock Test acts as one of the best resources for preparation. Candidates should attempt at least 2 mock tests every day to gauge their performance level. It also highlights the weak and strong sections that should be prepared well to ace the examination with high marks. Check UPSC CDS Mock Test Free by Jagran Josh.