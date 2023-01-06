UPSC CDS 1 2023 Study Material: 60 Days Study Plan, Mock Tests, Recommended Books

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the registration process for UPSC Combined Defence Services (1), 2023 examination for which the Commission is inviting online applications from Indian male and female candidates. UPSC CDS 1 2023 is being held for admission for 341 vacancies across the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

The UPSC CDS 1 2023 is scheduled to be held in April 2023 for which the candidates are advised to start preparing to score high marks. Below, we have shared 60 days study plan for UPSC CDS 1 2023 examination. Candidates can also check section-wise mock tests and recommended books for the CDS exam in this article.

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event

Date

CDS 2023 Notification Release

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Start Date

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Last Date

10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)

CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal

18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm

CDS 1 2023 Admit Card

3 Weeks Before Examination Date

CDS 1 2023 Exam Date

16th April 2023

CDS 1 2022 Result

To Be Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Study Plan for 60 Days

The candidates preparing for the UPSC CDS 1 examination are advised to stick to a study plan. This plan helps in giving a strategy and shape to the preparations before the UPSC CDS 1 exam.

Day

Date

English

Elementary Mathematics

General Knowledge

1

6 Jan

Grammar

Number System

Indus Valley Civilization

Vedic Society

2

7 Jan

Grammar

HCF & LCM

Mauryan Empire

Sangam Literature

3

8 Jan

Grammar

Divisibility Test

The Delhi Sultanate

Mughal Empire

4

9 Jan

Grammar

Percentage

Carnatic Wars

Anglo Maratha Wars

5

10 Jan

Grammar

Average

Anglo Sikh Wars

Rise of Social and Religious Reform Movements

6

11 Jan

Grammar

Ratio & Proportion

The 1857 Revolt

Establishment of Indian National Congress

7

12 Jan

Spotting the errors

Simple Interest

Moderates and Extremists

Economic Nationalism (Swadeshi Movement)

8

13 Jan

Comprehension (passage)

Profit & Loss

Home Rule Movement

Khilafat and Non-Cooperation Movement

9

14 Jan

Spotting the errors

Compound Interest

Civil Disobedience Movement

Quit India Movement

10

15 Jan

Comprehension (passage)

Time & Work

Current Affairs

International Days

National Days

International Boundaries

 

11

16 Jan

Sentence improvement

Speed Time & Distance

Partition of India and Independence

Union and its Territory

12

17 Jan

Comprehension (passage)

Geometry

Citizenship

Fundamental Rights

13

18 Jan

Sentence improvement

Trigonometry

Directive Principles of State Policy

Fundamental Duties

14

19 Jan

Comprehension (passage)

Mensuration

Constitution Making

Constitution Amendments

 

15

20 Jan

Ordering of sentences

Height & Distance

Parliament

Judiciary

16

21 Jan

Grammar

Algebra

Union Government

State Government

17

22 Jan

Ordering of sentences

Quadratic Equation

Union Territories and Special Areas

Emergency Provisions

18

23 Jan

Grammar

Statistics

Centre-State Relations

Local Bodies

19

24 Jan

Ordering of words in sentences

Number System

Constitutional and Non-Constitutional Bodies

20

25 Jan

Grammar

HCF & LCM

Current Affairs

Countries, Capitals, Currencies, Languages

21

26 Jan

Ordering of words in sentences

Divisibility Test

Micro Economy

Macro Economy

22

27 Jan

Comprehension (passage)

Percentage

Five Year Plans

Taxation in India

International Organizations

 

23

28 Jan

Selecting correct words in sentence

Average

Latitude, Longitude, Time Zone and Physical Features of India

Important Straits

24

29 Jan

Comprehension (passage)

Ratio & Proportion

International Boundaries

Names and information of all coastal plains

25

30 Jan

Selecting correct words in sentence

Simple Interest

Major rivers and tributaries

Hydropower, thermal and nuclear power projects in India

25

31 Jan

Fill in the blanks (close test)

Profit & Loss

List of major national parks in India

Biodiversity hotspots in India

26

1 Feb

Spotting the errors

Compound Interest

UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Origins, interior of Earth; Levels of Atmosphere

28

2 Feb

Fill in the blanks (close test)

Time & Work

Rocks, Famous Volcanoes

Earthquakes, cyclones

Pressure belts and wind systems

Ocean currents, waves and ties

29

3 Feb

Spotting the errors

Speed Time & Distance

Biological classification

Plant kingdom

30

4 Feb

Antonyms and Synonyms

Geometry

Current Affairs

National, International Organizations, Headquarters

Indian Space

31

6 Feb

Fill in the blanks (close test)

Trigonometry

Animal Kingdom

Flowering plants anatomy

Transport and nutrition in plants

32

7 Feb

Antonyms and Synonyms

Mensuration

Respiration and reproduction in plants

Biomolecules, Cell cycle and division

Human hormones and integration

33

8 Feb

Fill in the blanks (close test)

Height & Distance

Genes and inheritance

Microbes, Diseases, Zoonotic diseases

Ecosystem, Biodiversity and Environment

34

9 Feb

Sentence improvement

Algebra

Matter in our surroundings

Structure of Atom

Atom & Molecules

35

10 Feb

Comprehension (passage)

Quadratic Equation

Chemical Reactions & Equations

Acid Bases & Salts

36

11 Feb

Sentence improvement

Statistics

Carbon Compounds

Classification of Elements

37

13 Feb

Comprehension (passage)

Number System

Chemical Bonding

Metallurgy

Hydrogen

38

14 Feb

Selecting correct words in sentence

HCF & LCM

Basic Organic Chemistry

Hydrocarbons

Haloalkanes

39

15 Feb

Fill in the blanks (close test)

Divisibility Test

Polymers

Biomolecules

Environmental Chemistry

40

16 Feb

Selecting correct words in sentence

Percentage

Current Affairs

Bharat Ratna

Nobel Prize

Awards

41

17 Feb

Fill in the blanks (close test)

Average

Motion in Straight Line

Motion in a Plane

42

18 Feb

Selecting correct words in sentence

Ratio & Proportion

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy, and Power

43

20 Feb

Fill in the blanks (close test)

Simple Interest

Rotational Motion

Gravitation

44

21 Feb

Sentence improvement

Profit & Loss

Solid Mechanics

Fluid Mechanics

45

22 Feb

Comprehension (passage)

Compound Interest

Thermodynamics

Kinetic Theory of Gases

46

23 Feb

Sentence improvement

Time & Work

Oscillations

Waves and Wave Optics

Optics and Optical Instruments

47

24 Feb

Comprehension (passage)

Speed Time & Distance

Electric Charges, Fields, Current Electricity

Electromagnetic Waves

48

25 Feb

Grammar

Geometry

Moving Charges and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction

49

27 Feb

Ordering of sentences

Trigonometry

Defence Related

Rank Structure

Indian Navy Commands

50

28 Feb

Grammar

Mensuration

Current Affairs

Olympics

Asian Games

Commonwealth Games

51

1 Mar

Ordering of sentences

Height & Distance

Defence Related

Indian Army Commands

Indian Air Force Commands

52

2 Mar

Previous Year Question Paper

Algebra

Current Affairs

Person in News

Appointments

53

3 Mar

Mock Test

Quadratic Equation

Defence Related

Military Institutions

Military Deals, Exercises, Procurement

54

4 Mar

Previous Year Question Paper

Statistics

Current Affairs

55

6 Feb

Mock Test

Previous Year Question Paper

Previous Year Question Paper

56

7 Feb

Previous Year Question Paper

Mock Test

Mock Test

57

8 Feb

Mock Test

Previous Year Question Paper

Previous Year Question Paper

58

9 Feb

Previous Year Question Paper

Mock Test

Mock Test

59

10 Feb

Mock Test

Previous Year Question Paper

Previous Year Question Paper

60

11 Feb

Previous Year Question Paper

Mock Test

Mock Test

 

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Recommended Books

UPSC CDS exam is held twice a year. As per data analysis, around 5 lakh+ candidates apply in every CDS exam which totals around 8 to 10 lakh+ candidates in a year. UPSC CDS is a highly competitive exam hence one should make sure they study well and refer to credible sources for their study material.

Below, we have shared a list of subject-wise recommended books for the UPSC CDS exam.

CDS Books for English

Books

Author

High School English Grammar & Composition

Wren and Martin

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

 

CDS Books for General Knowledge

Books

Author

General Awareness

Manohar Panday (Arihant Publications)

Manorama Yearbook

Philip Mathew

Pratiyogita Darpan

Pratiyogita Darpan Editorial Team

Newspapers

Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

 

CDS Books for Elementary Mathematics

Books

Author

Mathematics for CDS

R.S. Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

R.S. Aggarwal

Pathfinder for CDS

Arihant Publications

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Mock Tests

UPSC CDS Mock Test acts as one of the best resources for preparation. Candidates should attempt at least 2 mock tests every day to gauge their performance level. It also highlights the weak and strong sections that should be prepared well to ace the examination with high marks. Check UPSC CDS Mock Test Free by Jagran Josh.

FAQ

Q1. What is the exam date for UPSC CDS 1 2023?

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Is Scheduled To Be Held On 16th April 2023.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in UPSC CDS 1 2023?

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Vacancy: 341 Vacancies Across Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), And Air Force Academy (AFA).

Q3. What is the exam pattern for UPSC CDS 1 2023?

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Exam Pattern Consists Of Objective Type Questions Only. MCQs Will Be Asked From General Knowledge, English, And Elementary Mathematics.

