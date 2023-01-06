UPSC CDS 1 2023 Study Material: 60 Days Study Plan, Mock Tests, Recommended Books

Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Defence Services (1), 2023. Check here Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion for IMA INA AFA OTA.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the registration process for UPSC Combined Defence Services (1), 2023 examination for which the Commission is inviting online applications from Indian male and female candidates. UPSC CDS 1 2023 is being held for admission for 341 vacancies across the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

The UPSC CDS 1 2023 is scheduled to be held in April 2023 for which the candidates are advised to start preparing to score high marks. Below, we have shared 60 days study plan for UPSC CDS 1 2023 examination. Candidates can also check section-wise mock tests and recommended books for the CDS exam in this article.

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Study Plan for 60 Days

The candidates preparing for the UPSC CDS 1 examination are advised to stick to a study plan. This plan helps in giving a strategy and shape to the preparations before the UPSC CDS 1 exam.

Day Date English Elementary Mathematics General Knowledge 1 6 Jan Grammar Number System Indus Valley Civilization Vedic Society 2 7 Jan Grammar HCF & LCM Mauryan Empire Sangam Literature 3 8 Jan Grammar Divisibility Test The Delhi Sultanate Mughal Empire 4 9 Jan Grammar Percentage Carnatic Wars Anglo Maratha Wars 5 10 Jan Grammar Average Anglo Sikh Wars Rise of Social and Religious Reform Movements 6 11 Jan Grammar Ratio & Proportion The 1857 Revolt Establishment of Indian National Congress 7 12 Jan Spotting the errors Simple Interest Moderates and Extremists Economic Nationalism (Swadeshi Movement) 8 13 Jan Comprehension (passage) Profit & Loss Home Rule Movement Khilafat and Non-Cooperation Movement 9 14 Jan Spotting the errors Compound Interest Civil Disobedience Movement Quit India Movement 10 15 Jan Comprehension (passage) Time & Work Current Affairs International Days National Days International Boundaries 11 16 Jan Sentence improvement Speed Time & Distance Partition of India and Independence Union and its Territory 12 17 Jan Comprehension (passage) Geometry Citizenship Fundamental Rights 13 18 Jan Sentence improvement Trigonometry Directive Principles of State Policy Fundamental Duties 14 19 Jan Comprehension (passage) Mensuration Constitution Making Constitution Amendments 15 20 Jan Ordering of sentences Height & Distance Parliament Judiciary 16 21 Jan Grammar Algebra Union Government State Government 17 22 Jan Ordering of sentences Quadratic Equation Union Territories and Special Areas Emergency Provisions 18 23 Jan Grammar Statistics Centre-State Relations Local Bodies 19 24 Jan Ordering of words in sentences Number System Constitutional and Non-Constitutional Bodies 20 25 Jan Grammar HCF & LCM Current Affairs Countries, Capitals, Currencies, Languages 21 26 Jan Ordering of words in sentences Divisibility Test Micro Economy Macro Economy 22 27 Jan Comprehension (passage) Percentage Five Year Plans Taxation in India International Organizations 23 28 Jan Selecting correct words in sentence Average Latitude, Longitude, Time Zone and Physical Features of India Important Straits 24 29 Jan Comprehension (passage) Ratio & Proportion International Boundaries Names and information of all coastal plains 25 30 Jan Selecting correct words in sentence Simple Interest Major rivers and tributaries Hydropower, thermal and nuclear power projects in India 25 31 Jan Fill in the blanks (close test) Profit & Loss List of major national parks in India Biodiversity hotspots in India 26 1 Feb Spotting the errors Compound Interest UNESCO World Heritage Sites Origins, interior of Earth; Levels of Atmosphere 28 2 Feb Fill in the blanks (close test) Time & Work Rocks, Famous Volcanoes Earthquakes, cyclones Pressure belts and wind systems Ocean currents, waves and ties 29 3 Feb Spotting the errors Speed Time & Distance Biological classification Plant kingdom 30 4 Feb Antonyms and Synonyms Geometry Current Affairs National, International Organizations, Headquarters Indian Space 31 6 Feb Fill in the blanks (close test) Trigonometry Animal Kingdom Flowering plants anatomy Transport and nutrition in plants 32 7 Feb Antonyms and Synonyms Mensuration Respiration and reproduction in plants Biomolecules, Cell cycle and division Human hormones and integration 33 8 Feb Fill in the blanks (close test) Height & Distance Genes and inheritance Microbes, Diseases, Zoonotic diseases Ecosystem, Biodiversity and Environment 34 9 Feb Sentence improvement Algebra Matter in our surroundings Structure of Atom Atom & Molecules 35 10 Feb Comprehension (passage) Quadratic Equation Chemical Reactions & Equations Acid Bases & Salts 36 11 Feb Sentence improvement Statistics Carbon Compounds Classification of Elements 37 13 Feb Comprehension (passage) Number System Chemical Bonding Metallurgy Hydrogen 38 14 Feb Selecting correct words in sentence HCF & LCM Basic Organic Chemistry Hydrocarbons Haloalkanes 39 15 Feb Fill in the blanks (close test) Divisibility Test Polymers Biomolecules Environmental Chemistry 40 16 Feb Selecting correct words in sentence Percentage Current Affairs Bharat Ratna Nobel Prize Awards 41 17 Feb Fill in the blanks (close test) Average Motion in Straight Line Motion in a Plane 42 18 Feb Selecting correct words in sentence Ratio & Proportion Laws of Motion Work, Energy, and Power 43 20 Feb Fill in the blanks (close test) Simple Interest Rotational Motion Gravitation 44 21 Feb Sentence improvement Profit & Loss Solid Mechanics Fluid Mechanics 45 22 Feb Comprehension (passage) Compound Interest Thermodynamics Kinetic Theory of Gases 46 23 Feb Sentence improvement Time & Work Oscillations Waves and Wave Optics Optics and Optical Instruments 47 24 Feb Comprehension (passage) Speed Time & Distance Electric Charges, Fields, Current Electricity Electromagnetic Waves 48 25 Feb Grammar Geometry Moving Charges and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction 49 27 Feb Ordering of sentences Trigonometry Defence Related Rank Structure Indian Navy Commands 50 28 Feb Grammar Mensuration Current Affairs Olympics Asian Games Commonwealth Games 51 1 Mar Ordering of sentences Height & Distance Defence Related Indian Army Commands Indian Air Force Commands 52 2 Mar Previous Year Question Paper Algebra Current Affairs Person in News Appointments 53 3 Mar Mock Test Quadratic Equation Defence Related Military Institutions Military Deals, Exercises, Procurement 54 4 Mar Previous Year Question Paper Statistics Current Affairs 55 6 Feb Mock Test Previous Year Question Paper Previous Year Question Paper 56 7 Feb Previous Year Question Paper Mock Test Mock Test 57 8 Feb Mock Test Previous Year Question Paper Previous Year Question Paper 58 9 Feb Previous Year Question Paper Mock Test Mock Test 59 10 Feb Mock Test Previous Year Question Paper Previous Year Question Paper 60 11 Feb Previous Year Question Paper Mock Test Mock Test

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Recommended Books

UPSC CDS exam is held twice a year. As per data analysis, around 5 lakh+ candidates apply in every CDS exam which totals around 8 to 10 lakh+ candidates in a year. UPSC CDS is a highly competitive exam hence one should make sure they study well and refer to credible sources for their study material.

Below, we have shared a list of subject-wise recommended books for the UPSC CDS exam.

CDS Books for English Books Author High School English Grammar & Composition Wren and Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Objective General English SP Bakshi

CDS Books for General Knowledge Books Author General Awareness Manohar Panday (Arihant Publications) Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew Pratiyogita Darpan Pratiyogita Darpan Editorial Team Newspapers Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

CDS Books for Elementary Mathematics Books Author Mathematics for CDS R.S. Aggarwal Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal Pathfinder for CDS Arihant Publications

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Mock Tests

UPSC CDS Mock Test acts as one of the best resources for preparation. Candidates should attempt at least 2 mock tests every day to gauge their performance level. It also highlights the weak and strong sections that should be prepared well to ace the examination with high marks. Check UPSC CDS Mock Test Free by Jagran Josh.