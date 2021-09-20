UPSC CISF AC 2020 Interview Date Announced @upsc.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

UPSC CISF AC 2020 Interview Date has been announced by upsc.gov.in. Check Interview Date, Admit Card Expected Date and other details here.

UPSC CISF AC 2020 Interview Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of interview for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(Exe) LDC Exam 2020-21. The candidates can read the complete notice at the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the commission has decided to conduct the interviews from October 25 onwards at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letters of the medically fit candidates in PET/PST and MST, as well as candidates, declared medically fit in RME for Interview/Personality Test will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsconline.in.

The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. A total of 85 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT/ Interview round. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate may contact UPSC Facilitation Counter in person or on Tel. Nos. 23381125, 23098543 and 23385271.

How to Download UPSC CISF AC 2020 Interview Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘ UPSC CISF AC 2020 InterviewDownload Link’. Enter your credentials and save it for future reference. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPSC CISF AC 2020 InterviewAdmit Card and save it for future reference.

