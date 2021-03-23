JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2020 -2021 Out, Download IAS Selection List @upsc.gov.in, Interview Soon

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result Download Link: Check Roll Number of selected candidates @upsc.gov.in. Download Here

Created On: Mar 23, 2021 20:02 IST
UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2020 -2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the selection list of the candidates qualified in UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020. All candidates who appeared in UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam from 08 January 2021 to 17 January 2021, can download  UPSC Mains Result for Civil Service 2020 through fromits official website i.e. upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSC IAS Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result Link

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result Download Link

Candiates, whose roll number is given in the UPSC IAS Mains PDF, are required to appear for interview round. UPSC Civil Service Personality Tests of these candidates will be conducted soon at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The candidates should submit all the necessary original certificates at the time of their interview

UPSC Civil Service e-summon Letter

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

UPSC Civil Service Personality Test Attestation Form

All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the Attestation Form online and submit the same ONLINE which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel & Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews) on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login.

 

UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks

UPSC IAS Mains Marks will be release within 15 days of final result.

How to Download UPSC Civil Sevice Mains Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020’
  3. Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

FAQ

Where is UPSC IAS Personality Test ?

Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

What is my UPSC Civil Service Mains Roll Number ?

You can check your roll-number on your UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2021.

What is UPSC Civil Service Interview Date ?

UPSC will release the interview soon on its website - upsc.gov.in
