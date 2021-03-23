UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2020 -2021 Out, Download IAS Selection List @upsc.gov.in, Interview Soon

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2020 -2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the selection list of the candidates qualified in UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020. All candidates who appeared in UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam from 08 January 2021 to 17 January 2021, can download UPSC Mains Result for Civil Service 2020 through fromits official website i.e. upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSC IAS Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result Link

Candiates, whose roll number is given in the UPSC IAS Mains PDF, are required to appear for interview round. UPSC Civil Service Personality Tests of these candidates will be conducted soon at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The candidates should submit all the necessary original certificates at the time of their interview



UPSC Civil Service e-summon Letter

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

UPSC Civil Service Personality Test Attestation Form

All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the Attestation Form online and submit the same ONLINE which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel & Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews) on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks

UPSC IAS Mains Marks will be release within 15 days of final result.

How to Download UPSC Civil Sevice Mains Result 2021 ?