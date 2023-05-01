UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023 Date: Civil Service Exam on 28 May

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.nic.in. Check Civil Service Exam Date, Steps to Download, Admit Card Date and Other Details.

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023 Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled the civil service prelims exam on May 28, 2023. Candidates, who applied for UPSC CSE Recruitment 2023, will be issued UPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2023 for the written exam. The admit card link will be available this week. Aspirants should not worry about the admit card as it will be provided here as soon as it is available on the official website.

UPSC CSE Admit Card Date 2023



According to the official notification, “Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (https://upsconline.nic.in) for downloading three weeks before the commencement of the examination.” No Admit Card will be sent by post.

UPSC CSE Overview 2023



The commission is conducting the exam to recruit candidates for various posts such as Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service etc. The overview of the exam is given below in the table:



Exam Authority Union Public Service Commission Exam Name Civil Service Exam 2023 Vacancies 1105 Type Admit Card Exam Mode Offline UPSC Civil Service Exam Date May 28, 2023 UPSC Civil Service Admit Card Date This week UPSC Civil Service Result Date to be announced UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date September 15, 2023 Official Website upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Hall Ticket: How to Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the UPSC Admit Card with the help of the steps given in this article:

Step 1: Visit the website of the UPSC - upsc.gov.in and the go to 'admit card' tab

Step 2: Click on ‘Download’ and then go to ‘Click Here’ given under ‘Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’

Step 3: Read all the important instructions and enter your ‘Registration Id’ and ‘By Roll Number’ and 'Date of Birth'

Step 4: Download UPSC IAS Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card