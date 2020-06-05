UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam Postponed to next year 2021 for Enforcement Officer & Accounts Officer Recruitment: Check Details Here!

As per the official notification released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 5th June 2020, Recruitment Test for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization earlier scheduled to be held on 4th October 2020 has been deferred. The new date for the conduct of this RT will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of the issue of the calendar of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests for 2021.

UPSC EPFO Exam will be conducted in offline mode for the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). The selection process of UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment consists of mainly two phases, i.e., an Offline Exam- Recruitment Test (RT) and an Interview which carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates to gets shortlisted in the final merit list.

UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Latest Exam Pattern

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rdmarks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-2 Marks Interview 100 Marks

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100.

The Job Profile of UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with challenging roles & responsibilities. UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

