UPSC EPFO Notification 2023: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Apply Online and Complete Recruitment Detail Soon

UPSC EPFO Notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission will soon release the UPSC EPFO Notification 2023. Check Eligibility, Exam Detail, Notification, Vacancy Detail, and Other Important Updates.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is soon going to publish the notification for UPSC EPFO Exam on its official website. UPSC EPFO 2023 Notification will be released for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) at upsc.gov.in. The notification is expected this week, as per media reports.

This year the commission is expected to fill 577 vacancies for the said posts. Out of the total, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officers (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO), and the remaining 159 vacancies are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC). However, there is no official announcement of the vacancies.

According to a short notice, UPSC EPFO Registration will begin on 25 February 2023 and the last date for application would be 17 March 2023.

Earlier, UPSC EPFO Notification was published in the year 2020 for the recruitment of 421 vacancies in different departments under the Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour, and Employment.

Once the UPSC EPFO Notification is released, the candidates would be able to submit UPSC EPFO Application 2023 at the UPSC Online website i.e. upsconline.nic.in. Other than this they can also check the registration dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Overview

UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 is expected in the employment newspaper. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates. Meanwhile, they can check the UPSC EPFO 2023 details in the article below:

Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Exam 2023 Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Vacancies 577 UPSC EPFO 2023 Registration Dates 25 Feb to 17 March 2023 Selection Criteria Recruitment Test (RT) Interview Document Verification Medical Examination UPSC EPFO Exam Date to be announced Application Mode Online Official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Notification 2023

UPSC EPFO Notification consists of all the important information needed to apply for UPSC EPFO 2023. The notification is expected this week.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Vacancy Details

UPSC is expected to fill 577 vacancies for the year 2023. The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details in this article below:

Category EO/AO APFC General 204 68 SC 57 25 ST 28 12 OBC 78 38 EWS 51 16 PWD 25 28 Total 418 159

UPSC EPFO 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject. (Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent Authority/Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified).

UPSC EPFO Age Limit:

Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) - 30 years

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) - 35 years

UPSC EPFO 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of the Recruitment Test (RT), Interview, Document Verification

and Medical Examination

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam Pattern

The mode of the exam will be pen-paper based. There will be Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on the following subjects:

Subject Total Marks Time General English and Vocabulary 100 2 hours Indian Culture, and Freedom Movements with Current Events Population, Development, and Globalization Constitution of India Current trends in the Indian Economy Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labor Laws, Insurance Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, and General Science Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability Social Security in India

Negative marking will be done of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Syllabus

The syllabus is based on the previous year's recruitment. The candidates can check the details related to the syllabus in the table below:

Subject Topics General English and Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Tenses Word Formation Fill in the Blanks Synonyms & Antonyms Verb & Adverb Vocabulary Theme Detection Articles Sentence Completion Error Correction Conclusion Subject-Verb Agreement Passage Completion Grammar Comprehension Unseen Passages Sentence Rearrangement General Science Laws of motion Units and measurements Thermal properties of matter Gravitation Kinetic theory Wave Optics Work, energy, and power Physical world Oscillations Ray optics and optical instruments Mechanical properties of solids Thermodynamics Motion in a straight line Nuclei Motion in a plane Systems of particles and rotational motion Mechanical properties of fluids Moving charges and magnetism Electric charges and fields Electrostatic potential and capacitance Electromagnetic induction Current electricity Magnetism and Matter Dual nature of radiation and matter Alternating current Atoms Electromagnetic waves Semiconductor electronics Waves The s – block elements Communication systems Organic chemistry-some basic principles and techniques and hydrocarbons P-block elements – group 14 (carbon family) Solutions Chemical bonding and molecular structure Electrochemistry and chemical kinetics Haloalkanes and Haloarenes General principles of metallurgy Organic compounds containing c, h, and o P- block elements group 13 (boron family) P-block elements D and f block elements & coordination compounds Classification of elements and periodicity in properties Environmental chemistry Biomolecules Solid-state States of matter: gasses and liquids Chemistry in everyday life General Mental Ability Analogy Classification Series Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Direction Sense Test Mathematical Operations Arithmetical Reasoning Logical Venn Diagrams Alphabet Test Sitting Arrangements Inserting the Missing Character Number, Ranking, and Time Sequence Test Eligibility Test Computer Fundamentals Basic Concepts Operating System Cyber Security Software Packages Spreadsheet Working with Internet

How to Apply Online for UPSC EPFO 2023 Recruitment?

The candidates can apply online on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. The candidates can check the details related to the online application given below:

Click the option “Apply Now” link A new page will be opened and “Yes, I Agree” Fill in the Personal Details Select the examination center Upload of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration.

Application Fees: