UPSC EPFO Notification 2023: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Apply Online and Complete Recruitment Detail Soon

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is soon going to publish the notification for UPSC EPFO Exam on its official website. UPSC EPFO 2023 Notification will be released for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) at upsc.gov.in. The notification is expected this week, as per media reports.
This year the commission is expected to fill 577 vacancies for the said posts. Out of the total, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officers (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO), and the remaining 159 vacancies are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC). However, there is no official announcement of the vacancies.
According to a short notice, UPSC EPFO Registration will begin on 25 February 2023 and the last date for application would be 17 March 2023.
Earlier, UPSC EPFO Notification was published in the year 2020 for the recruitment of 421 vacancies in different departments under the Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour, and Employment.
Once the UPSC EPFO Notification is released, the candidates would be able to submit UPSC EPFO Application 2023 at the UPSC Online website i.e. upsconline.nic.in. Other than this they can also check the registration dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.
UPSC EPFO 2023 Overview
UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 is expected in the employment newspaper. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates. Meanwhile, they can check the UPSC EPFO 2023 details in the article below:
|Exam Body
|Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|Exam Name
|Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Exam 2023
|Name of the Post
|Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)
|Vacancies
|577
|UPSC EPFO 2023 Registration Dates
|25 Feb to 17 March 2023
|Selection Criteria
|
Recruitment Test (RT)
Interview
Document Verification
Medical Examination
|UPSC EPFO Exam Date
|to be announced
|Application Mode
|Online
|Official website
|upsc.gov.in
UPSC EPFO Notification 2023
UPSC EPFO Notification consists of all the important information needed to apply for UPSC EPFO 2023. The notification is expected this week.
|UPSC EPFO 2023 Notification
|Soon
UPSC EPFO 2023 Vacancy Details
UPSC is expected to fill 577 vacancies for the year 2023. The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details in this article below:
|Category
|EO/AO
|APFC
|General
|204
|68
|SC
|57
|25
|ST
|28
|12
|OBC
|78
|38
|EWS
|51
|16
|PWD
|25
|28
|Total
|418
|159
UPSC EPFO 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject. (Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent Authority/Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified).
UPSC EPFO Age Limit:
- Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) - 30 years
- Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) - 35 years
UPSC EPFO 2023 Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of the Recruitment Test (RT), Interview, Document Verification
and Medical Examination
UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam Pattern
The mode of the exam will be pen-paper based. There will be Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on the following subjects:
|Subject
|Total Marks
|Time
|
General English and Vocabulary
|100
|2 hours
|
Indian Culture, and Freedom Movements with Current Events
|
Population, Development, and Globalization
|
Constitution of India
|
Current trends in the Indian Economy
|
Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labor Laws, Insurance
|
Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, and General Science
|
Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability
|
Social Security in India
Negative marking will be done of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer.
UPSC EPFO 2023 Syllabus
The syllabus is based on the previous year's recruitment. The candidates can check the details related to the syllabus in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General English and Vocabulary
|
Idioms and Phrases
Tenses
Word Formation
Fill in the Blanks
Synonyms & Antonyms
Verb & Adverb
Vocabulary
Theme Detection
Articles
Sentence Completion
Error Correction
Conclusion
Subject-Verb Agreement
Passage Completion
Grammar
Comprehension
Unseen Passages
Sentence Rearrangement
|
General Science
|
Laws of motion
Units and measurements
Thermal properties of matter
Gravitation
Kinetic theory
Wave Optics
Work, energy, and power
Physical
world
Oscillations
Ray optics and optical instruments
Mechanical properties of solids
Thermodynamics
Motion in a straight line
Nuclei
Motion in a plane
Systems of particles and rotational motion
Mechanical properties of fluids
Moving charges and magnetism
Electric charges and fields
Electrostatic potential and capacitance
Electromagnetic induction
Current electricity
Magnetism and Matter
Dual nature of radiation and matter
Alternating current
Atoms
Electromagnetic waves
Semiconductor electronics
Waves
The s – block elements
Communication systems
Organic chemistry-some basic principles and techniques and hydrocarbons
P-block elements – group 14 (carbon family)
Solutions
Chemical bonding and molecular structure
Electrochemistry and chemical kinetics
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
General principles of metallurgy
Organic compounds containing c, h, and o
P- block elements group 13 (boron family)
P-block elements
D and f block elements & coordination compounds
Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
Environmental chemistry
Biomolecules
Solid-state
States of matter: gasses and liquids
Chemistry in everyday life
|
General Mental Ability
|
Analogy
Classification
Series
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relations
Direction Sense Test
Mathematical Operations
Arithmetical Reasoning
Logical Venn Diagrams
Alphabet Test
Sitting Arrangements
Inserting the Missing Character
Number, Ranking, and Time Sequence Test
Eligibility Test
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
Basic Concepts
Operating System
Cyber Security
Software Packages
Spreadsheet
Working with Internet
How to Apply Online for UPSC EPFO 2023 Recruitment?
The candidates can apply online on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. The candidates can check the details related to the online application given below:
- Click the option “Apply Now” link
- A new page will be opened and “Yes, I Agree”
- Fill in the Personal Details
- Select the examination center
- Upload of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration.
Application Fees:
- Gen/ OBC/ EWS - Rs. 25/-
- SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female - Rs. 0/-