JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

UPSC EPFO Notification 2023: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Apply Online and Complete Recruitment Detail Soon

UPSC EPFO Notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission will soon release the UPSC EPFO Notification 2023. Check Eligibility, Exam Detail, Notification, Vacancy Detail, and Other Important Updates.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is soon going to publish the notification for UPSC EPFO Exam on its official website.  UPSC EPFO 2023 Notification will be released for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO),  Accounts Officer (AO), and for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)  at upsc.gov.in. The notification is expected this week, as per media reports.

This year the commission is expected to fill 577 vacancies for the said posts. Out of the total, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officers (EO)/ Accounts Officer  (AO), and the remaining 159 vacancies are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC). However, there is no official announcement of the vacancies.

According to a short notice, UPSC EPFO Registration will begin on 25 February 2023 and the last date for application would be 17 March 2023.

Earlier, UPSC EPFO Notification was published in the year 2020 for the recruitment of 421 vacancies in different departments under the Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour, and Employment.

Once the UPSC EPFO Notification is released, the candidates would be able to submit UPSC EPFO Application 2023 at the UPSC Online website i.e. upsconline.nic.in. Other than this they can also check the registration dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Overview

UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 is expected in the employment newspaper. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates. Meanwhile, they can check the UPSC EPFO 2023 details in the article below:

Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Exam Name Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Exam 2023
Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)  
Vacancies 577
UPSC EPFO 2023 Registration Dates 25 Feb to 17 March 2023
Selection Criteria

Recruitment Test (RT)

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination
UPSC EPFO Exam Date to be announced
Application Mode Online
Official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Notification 2023

UPSC EPFO Notification consists of all the important information needed to apply for UPSC EPFO 2023. The notification is expected this week.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Notification Soon

UPSC EPFO 2023 Vacancy Details

UPSC is expected to fill 577  vacancies for the year 2023. The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details in this article below:

Category EO/AO APFC
General 204 68
SC 57 25
ST 28 12
OBC 78 38
EWS 51 16
PWD 25 28
Total 418 159

UPSC EPFO 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject. (Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent Authority/Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified).

UPSC EPFO Age Limit:

  • Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) - 30 years
  • Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) - 35 years

UPSC EPFO 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of the Recruitment Test (RT), Interview, Document Verification
and Medical Examination

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam Pattern

The mode of the exam will be pen-paper based. There will be Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on the following subjects:

Subject Total Marks Time

General English and Vocabulary

 100 2 hours

Indian Culture, and Freedom Movements with Current Events

Population, Development, and Globalization

Constitution of India

Current trends in the Indian Economy

Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labor Laws, Insurance

Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, and General Science

Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability

Social Security in India

Negative marking will be done of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Syllabus

The syllabus is based on the previous year's recruitment. The candidates can check the details related to the syllabus in the table below:

Subject

Topics

General English and Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Tenses

Word Formation

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms & Antonyms

Verb & Adverb

Vocabulary

Theme Detection

Articles

Sentence Completion

Error Correction

Conclusion

Subject-Verb Agreement

Passage Completion

Grammar

Comprehension

Unseen Passages

Sentence Rearrangement

General Science

Laws of motion

Units and measurements

Thermal properties of matter

Gravitation

Kinetic theory

Wave Optics

Work, energy, and power

Physical

world

Oscillations

Ray optics and optical instruments

Mechanical properties of solids

Thermodynamics

Motion in a straight line

Nuclei

Motion in a plane

Systems of particles and rotational motion

Mechanical properties of fluids

Moving charges and magnetism

Electric charges and fields

Electrostatic potential and capacitance

Electromagnetic induction

Current electricity

Magnetism and Matter

Dual nature of radiation and matter

Alternating current

Atoms

Electromagnetic waves

Semiconductor electronics

Waves

The s – block elements

Communication systems

Organic chemistry-some basic principles and techniques and hydrocarbons

P-block elements – group 14 (carbon family)

Solutions

Chemical bonding and molecular structure

Electrochemistry and chemical kinetics

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

General principles of metallurgy

Organic compounds containing c, h, and o

P- block elements group 13 (boron family)

P-block elements

D and f block elements & coordination compounds

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

Environmental chemistry

Biomolecules

Solid-state

States of matter: gasses and liquids

Chemistry in everyday life

General Mental Ability

Analogy

Classification

Series

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Direction Sense Test

Mathematical Operations

Arithmetical Reasoning

Logical Venn Diagrams

Alphabet Test

Sitting Arrangements

Inserting the Missing Character

Number, Ranking, and Time Sequence Test

Eligibility Test

Computer Fundamentals

Basic Concepts

Operating System

Cyber Security

Software Packages

Spreadsheet

Working with Internet

How to Apply Online for UPSC EPFO 2023 Recruitment?

The candidates can apply online on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. The candidates can check the details related to the online application given below:

  1. Click the option “Apply Now” link
  2. A new page will be opened and “Yes, I Agree”
  3. Fill in the Personal Details
  4. Select the examination center
  5. Upload of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration.

Application Fees:

  • Gen/ OBC/ EWS - Rs. 25/-
  • SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female - Rs. 0/-

FAQ

Who can apply for UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2023 ?

Graduates are eligible to apply for UPSC EPFO 2023.

How many vacancies are available for UPSC EPFO 2023 ?

A total of 577 vacancies are available for Enforcement Officer (EO),  Accounts Officer (AO), and for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC).

What is the starting date for UPSC EPFO Application 2023 ?

The application process is expected to begin on 25 Feb 2023.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next