UPSC EPFO Result 2021 Declared: Download AO EO PDF Here, 1337 Shortlisted for Interview

UPSC EPFO Result 2021 has been announced on upsc.gov.in. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has prepared a list of the candidates provisionally shortlisted to appear for interview round. All candidates, who appeared in UPSC EPFO Exam for Enforcement Officer and Accounts Officer Posts on 05 August 2021, can download UPSC Result 2021. We have provided UPSC EPFO Result Link 2021 in this article:

UPSC EPFO Result Download Link

Let’s check procedure to download UPSC EO AO Result and Other Updates below:

UPSC EPFO Events Important Dates UPSC EPFO Registration Dates 13 January to 31 January 2020 UPSC EPFO Exam Date 05 September 2021 UPSC EPFO Result Date 08 October 2021 UPSC EPFO Interview Date to be announced

UPSC EPFO Interview 2021

Around 1337 candidates are selected in the written exam. Candidates whose roll number is available in UPSC EO AO PDF will be required to attend the interview on scheduled date time. Before that, they need to fill an online form also know as 'Detailed Application Form' on upsconline.nic.in for which the details shall be announced soon.

UPSC EPFO Result Notice Reads, "All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the detailed application form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The link for DAF will be available on online recruitment application (ORA) website (www.upsconline.nic.in). The date of launch of detailed application form (DAF) and the last date of submission of DAFwill be informed in due course. Candidates are advised to visit commission’s website regularly for updates".

It is to be noted that, UPSC EPFO Cut-Off and Marks shall be announced later on the official website.

How to Download UPSC EPFO Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in On the homepage, you are required to click on the result link given under latest news/updates of the homepage - 'Written Result - 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO' Now, Download UPSC EPFO Result PDF Check list of selected candidates and take a print-out for future .

UPSC will recruit 412 persons as Enforcement and Accounts Officer under Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation,

Ministry of Labour and Employment.