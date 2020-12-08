UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Mathematics Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Mathematics as an optional subject has gained popularity among UPSC aspirants in recent years. UPSC IAS 2018 topper Kanishak Kataria secured an AIR 1 with mathematics as his optional. The syllabus for Maths optional is dynamic yet the subject proves to be one of the scoring optionals. Mathematics requires relentless practice and previous years’ papers prove to be a guiding booklet. To gain an understanding of the type of questions asked in the UPSC Mathematics optional paper, aspirants can check the previous year’s papers. In this article, we have provided the Maths optional previous years’ papers from 2019-2009 for both Paper I and Paper-II.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Mathematics Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

Key Points to Remember

Mathematics optional being an analytical paper is different from GS and other optional papers. The following key points should be followed while preparing for Maths optional.

Practice: Practice enhances problem-solving speed and helps improve accuracy which will help you score high in exams.

Avoid Silly Mistakes – Marking even one symbol/number wrong can cost you many marks. It is important to stay calm and focused while solving questions to avoid any silly mistakes. It is important to recheck all the questions before the exam ends so that you can verify your answers and make corrections if required.

Create a formula table: Formulae are like the backbone of maths. So, prepare a formula sheet with all the formulae in it so that it is easy for you to revise at any time, any place.

