UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Philosophy Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Although the syllabus for Philosophy optional is dynamic and lengthy, if read well, it proves to be one of the scoring optional subjects. Philosophy has the shortest syllabus out of all the optional subjects for the IAS mains exam which explains its popularity among UPSC aspirants gain an understanding of the type of questions asked in the UPSC Philosophy optional paper, aspirants can check the previous year’s papers. These papers not only act as a guiding booklet but also helps in answer writing practice. Check below the past 11 years’ papers of Philosophy optional.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Philosophy Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

Philosophy Optional Subject has two subjective papers (paper I and Paper II). Each paper is of 250 marks with a total of 500 marks. Many topics that you read in philosophy are useful for other subjects like the Ethics and the Essay paper. You can also use some of the concepts in philosophy in the other general studies papers.

