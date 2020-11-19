UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Philosophy Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Aspirants appearing in UPSC IAS Mains 2020 exam with Philosophy optional can check here the Previous Years’ Question Papers of Philosophy from 2019 to 2009. 

Nov 19, 2020
UPSC: Although the syllabus for Philosophy optional is dynamic and lengthy, if read well, it proves to be one of the scoring optional subjects. Philosophy has the shortest syllabus out of all the optional subjects for the IAS mains exam which explains its popularity among UPSC aspirants gain an understanding of the type of questions asked in the UPSC Philosophy optional paper, aspirants can check the previous year’s papers. These papers not only act as a guiding booklet but also helps in answer writing practice. Check below the past 11 years’ papers of Philosophy optional. 

Also Check: Detailed Syllabus for Philosophy Optional Subject

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Philosophy Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2019

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2018

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2017

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2016

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2015

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2014

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2013

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2012

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2011

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2010

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Philosophy Optional Previous Year Papers - 2009

Paper I

Paper-II

Philosophy Optional Subject has two subjective papers (paper I and Paper II). Each paper is of 250 marks with a total of 500 marks. Many topics that you read in philosophy are useful for other subjects like the Ethics and the Essay paper. You can also use some of the concepts in philosophy in the other general studies papers. 

