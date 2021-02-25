UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Physical Geography - Topic 6: Geomorphology

The formation and deformation of landforms on the surface of the earth are a continuous process which is due to the continuous influence of external and internal forces. The internal and external forces causing stresses and chemical action on earth materials and bringing about changes in the configuration of the surface of the earth are known as geomorphic processes. Questions on this topic are often asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims exam. To help the aspirants in their preparation, we have provided the 10 most important questions from the Geomorphology topic of Indian Geography for UPSC Prelims 2021.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements

Earth crust moved a bit faster in the past than the rate at which it is moving now. The endogenic forces are mainly land wearing forces and the exogenic processes are mainly land building forces.

Select the correct statements using the following codes

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The endogenic forces are mainly land-building forces and the exogenic processes are mainly land-wearing forces.

Ques 2: Which of the following are true about weathering?

Expansion of salts due to hydration and crystallisation is physical weathering Decay and solubility of some elements by Decaying plant and animal matter is chemical weathering.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Expansion of salts due to hydration and crystallisation is physical weathering. Decay and solubility of some elements by Decaying plant and animal matter is biological weathering.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements regarding the mass movement of rock debris.

Weathering is pre-requisite for mass movement. Mass movement are aided by erosion.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Weathering is not a prerequisite for mass movement though it aids mass movement, Mass movement are aided by gravity and no geomorphic agent like running water, glaciers, wind, waves and currents participate in the process of mass movements. This shows that mass movement do not come under erosion though there is shift of materials from one place to another.

Ques 4: Which of the following is/are characteristics of soil?

Soil characteristics fluctuate with season Soil is result of decay Amount of organic matter in soil changed with reason.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: Soil is a result of decay, it is also medium for growth. Biological activity is slowed or stopped if the soil becomes too cold or too dry. Organic matter increases when leaves fall or grasses die. The soil chemistry, the amount of organic matter the soil flora and fauna, the temperature and the moisture, all change with the seasons.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements

Humus accumulates more in sub-arctic and tundra climates than in tropical climates. Earthworms feed on soil and changes its texture and chemistry of soil.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: In humid tropical and equatorial climates, bacterial growth and action is intense and dead vegetation is rapidly oxidised leaving very low humus content in the soil. With un-decomposed organic matter because of low bacterial activity, layers of peat develop in sub-arctic and tundra climates. In case of earthworms, as they feed on soil, the texture and chemistry of soil that comes out of their body changes.

Ques 6: Telegraph plateau is a part of

(a) North Atlantic Ridge

(b) South Atlantic Ridge

(c) Indian Ocean Ridge

(d) South Pacific Ridge

Ans: a

Explanation: The Telegraph Plateau is a region of the North Atlantic that was supposedly relatively flat and shallow compared to the rest of the ocean away from shore. The term is archaic and no longer used by hydrographers.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements:

Granite and Basalt are examples of Igneous rocks. Black forest mountains is a fold mountain

Which of the given statements is correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Black forest mountains are block mountains.

Ques 8: The correct chronological order of the following geological epochs is

(a) Pleistocene, Pliocene, Holocene, Miocene.

(b) Miocene, Pliocene, Pleistocene, Holocene.

(c) Holocene, Miocene, Pleistocene, Pliocene.

(d) Pliocene, Pleistocene, Holocene, Miocene.

Ans: b

Explanation: The eon is the broadest category of geological time. Earth's history is characterized by four eons; in order from oldest to youngest, these are the Hadeon, Archean, Proterozoic, and Phanerozoic.

Ques 9: Consider the following statements

All processes that elevate earth’s crust come under diastrophism Earthquakes involving local relatively minor movements also come under diastrophism

Select the correct statements using following codes

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: All processes that move, elevate or build up portions of the earth’s crust come under diastrophism. They include: orogenic processes involving mountain building through severe folding and affecting long and narrow belts of the earth’s crust; epeirogenic processes involving uplift or warping of large parts of the earth’s crust; earthquakes involving local relatively minor movements; plate tectonics involving horizontal movements of crustal plates.

Ques 10: Which of the following are reasons for uneven surface of earth?

Earth moves vertically and horizontally. Earth’s crust is dynamic. Earth is continuously subjected to external forces originating within the earth’s atmosphere

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: First of all, the earth’s crust is dynamic. It moved a bit faster in the past than the rate at which it is moving now. The internal forces are still active though with different intensities. That means, the earth’s surface is being continuously subjected to by external forces originating within the earth’s atmosphere and by internal forces from within the earth.