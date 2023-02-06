UPSC IAS 1105 Vacancy 2023: Highest number of Civil Services (CSE) Vacancies in 7 years

UPSC CSE IAS 1105 Vacancy 2023: UPSC has announced the highest number of Civil Services Vacancies in the last 7 years. Check the Vacancies Trend & Steps to Apply Online for UPSC CSE IAS Exam 2023.

UPSC CSE IAS 1105 Vacancy 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the Civil Services Vacancy details along with the official notification on its website - upsc.gov.in. The commission has announced 1105 vacancies in civil services which is the highest in the last 7 years. The UPSC Civil Services online application window has been opened from 1st February 2023 and 21st February 2023 (6:00 PM). The commission will conduct the prelims exam for UPSC Civil Services 1105 Vacancy on 28th May 2023.

All the candidates are advised to check their eligibility criteria and submit the UPSC IAS application form within the time limit. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in the preliminary, mains, and interview round. In this article, we have shared the complete details on UPSC Civil Services 1105 Vacancy 2023 including an overview, vacancy trend, steps to apply online for vacancies, etc.

UPSC Civil Services Vacancy 2023 Overview

Check the table shared below to know the complete overview regarding the UPSC Civil Services Vacancy 2023.

Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Exam Name Civil Service Exam 2023 (CSE) or Indian Administration Service Exam (IAS 2023) Know About UPSC CSE IAS 2023 Civil Services Exam UPSC Civil Services Vacancy 1105 Application Mode Online Application Dates 1st February 2023 to 21st February 2023 Selection Stages Prelims, Mains, and Interview

UPSC Civil Services Vacancy 2023

The number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC IAS examination is expected to be around 1105 which includes 37 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

These UPSC vacancies will be filled for the following services in Government Department.

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service

Indian Police Service

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

Indian Railway Management Service, Group ‘A’

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar HaveliPolice Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

The distribution of PwBD vacancies will be as follow:

Blindness and Low Vision 7 Vacancies Deaf and Hard of hearing 5 Vacancies Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy 15 Vacancies Multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness 10 Vacancies

UPSC Civil Services Vacancies Past Trend

Going by the trends, the commission updated a total of 1209 vacancies in 2016 and after the vacancies continued to decrease till the last year. In 2022, the UPSC increased the vacancies from 712 to 1011 after adding a total of 150 vacancies for IRMS, Group A.

Earlier, the government decided to discontinue including IRMS in civil services in 2019 and decided to administer this exam through the engineering services exam. Due to this, the number of vacancies declined by 150-200 posts. In 2022, Government decided to include IRMS in Civil Services, and thus the number of vacancies was the highest in the last 10 years. Check the table shared below to know the UPSC Civil Services Vacancies trend over the last few years.

Year No. of Vacancies 2023-24 1105 2022-23 1011 2021-22 712 2020-21 796 2019-20 927 2018-19 812 2017-18 1058 2016-17 1209 2015-16 1164 2014-15 1364

How to Apply Online for UPSC Civil Services 1105 Vacancy 2023?

We have shared the steps shared below to apply online for UPSC IAS Vacancy 2023 for the convenience of the candidates.

Go to the official UPSC website.

On the homepage, choose the "Examination Notifications" link.

Next, press the "Apply Online" link under the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 table.

After that, hit the "New Registration" link and enter the asked details to complete the registration.

Once the registration step is over, candidates should log in with the asked credentials.

Then, pay the application fees, upload the documents as per the specification, and complete the application form with the asked details.

Now, check the declaration form carefully and press the "I agree" button.

After that, a registration number can be viewed on the screen.

Lastly, note down the registration and print the application form and store it for future reference.

We hope this article was helpful for all the UPSC aspirants. It is crucial for the candidates to check the UPSC Civil Services Vacancy and apply online for UPSC IAS recruitment before the last date in order to be called to appear for the selection process.