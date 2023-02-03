UPSC IAS Age Limit 2023: Check Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Number of Attempts

UPSC IAS Age Limit 2023: Know about the IAS Age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts, and other eligibility criteria here!

UPSC IAS Age Limit 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has commenced the Civil Services 2023 Exam registration and has released the UPSC IAS Eligibility 2023 along with the official notification on the official website. The last date to apply for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be February 21, 2023. The UPSC CSE prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2023.

All interested aspirants are advised to fulfill the UPSC IAS Eligibility and submit the application form before the last date in order to appear in the recruitment process. The candidates will be selected for the UPSC IAS post based on the marks obtained in the Preliminary, Main exam, and interview round. In this article, we have shared complete details on the UPSC IAS Eligibility 2023 including age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts, etc.

UPSC IAS Eligibility 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the complete overview of the UPSC IAS Eligibility criteria shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

UPSC IAS Age Limit 21-32 years (For General Category) UPSC IAS Educational Qualification (Minimum) Graduation degree Nationality Citizen of India Number of Attempts Six Attempts are allowed to appear at the CSE for General Category Experience Previous Experience is not required

UPSC IAS Age Limit 2023

As per the UPSC IAS Age Limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 32 years as of the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991, and not later than 1st August, 2002.

However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the candidates who belong to the reserved category.

Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 Years Other Backward Classes 3 Years Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence 3 Years Ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years of Military Service and have been released 5 Years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories 10 Years

Note: The date of birth approved by the commission is that which is submitted in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or equivalent recognized by an Indian University.

IAS Age Limit Category Minimum Age Limit for UPSC Maximum Age Limit for UPSC General 21 32 EWS 21 32 SC/ST 21 37 OBC 21 35 Disabled Defence Services Personnel 31 35 Ex-Servicemen 21 37 PwBD 31 42

UPSC IAS Educational Qualification 2023

As per UPSC IAS Educational Qualification, the candidates should possess a Graduation Degree from any recognized University in order to apply for the post.

Candidates who are in their final year of the qualifying examination or awaiting results can also apply for the UPSC prelims exam. However, they will be required to will submit proof of passing the qualifying examination along with their application (i.e. Detailed Application Form-I) for the Main Examination

Candidates who have professional and technical qualifications recognized by the Government as equivalent to a professional and technical degree are also eligible.

Candidates who have passed the final professional M.B.B.S. or any equivalent professional examination but have not completed their internship at the time of application submission for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, will be provisionally admitted to the Civil Services Examination. However, they need to submit along with their application a copy of the certificate from the concerned authority of the University/Institution that they had passed the requisite final professional examination.

UPSC IAS Nationality 2023

A candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service, and the Indian Police Service For other services, a candidate can be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 to get permanently settled in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Burma, and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Ethiopia, Malawi, Zaire, and Vietnam to get permanently settled in India.

UPSC IAS Number of Attempts 2023

As per the official notification, every candidate attempting the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be allowed up to six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, there shall be a relaxation in the number of attempts for the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible. The number of attempts available to the reserved category candidates as per relaxation is shared below:

UPSC Exam Age Limit for General, SC/ST, OBC & Other categories Category UPSC Age Limit- Upper Relaxation Number of Attempts General/ EWS 32 6 OBC 35 9 SC/ST 37 Unlimited (Up to age limit) Disabled Defence Services Personnel 35 9 Ex-Servicemen 37 9 Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) 42 9

We hope this article on UPSC IAS Eligibility 2023 was helpful for our readers. It is crucial for the candidates to fulfill all the eligibility conditions and submit the application form in order to avoid cancellation of their candidature.