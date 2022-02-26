UPSC Latest Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT on upsc.gov.in, Apply Online for 29 AO & Asst Professor Posts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

UPSC Latest Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upsc.gov.in for various posts. Check UPSC Vacancy, UPSC Eligibility, UPSC Salary, UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 26, 2022 00:06 IST
UPSC Latest Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Administrative Officer and Assistant Professor (Unani). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 17 March 2022. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date of submission of online application: 17 March 2022
  • Last date for printing of online applications: 18 March 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Administrative Officer - 4 Posts
  • Assistant Professor (Unani) - 25 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Administrative Officer - Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science of a recognized University or equivalent.
  • Assistant Professor (Unani) - Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by law or Statutory Board/Faculty/Examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent;  post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty
    concerned.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Administrative Officer - 35 years
  • Assistant Professor (Unani) - 45 to 50 years (Candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink given below for more details.)

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Administrative Officer - Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
  • Assistant Professor (Unani) - Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 March 2022. After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

