UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Papers: Download Previous Year Papers PDF

UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Papers: Get the UPSC Mains GS 1 previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details.

UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Paper is a useful resource for preparing for the civil services exam. It mainly focuses on topics like Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society. Solving topic-wise UPSC Mains GS 1 previous year question papers pdf will help candidates understand the trending topics along with the difficulty level and nature of questions asked in the exam.

The UPSC Mains GS 1 PYQs will also highlight the topics and sub-topics with maximum weightage in the exam. This will help candidates plan their strategy as per the exam requirements and weightage of topics.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC Mains GS 1 previous year question papers with solutions for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, etc., for the reference of the candidates.

In this article, we shared the UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper PDF download link and the latest exam pattern.

UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Paper PDF

The General Studies Paper 1 is one of the compulsory papers of the UPSC Mains examination. It carries a total of 250 marks. The UPSC Mains GS 1 syllabus includes topics like Indian culture, Modern Indian history, The Freedom Struggle, Post-independence consolidation, Salient features of Indian Society, Geography of the World and Society, etc. Thus, candidates can easily score high in this section if prepared well. Thus, candidates should solve the UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper to revise the fundamentals and core topics important for the exam.

How to Download UPSC GS 1 Question Paper?

Candidates can download the UPSC Mains GS 1 previous year question papers pdf from the official website of UPSC or the direct link given above. They can refer to the steps given below to download the UPSC Mains General Studies 1 Question Paper without any confusion.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Find “Previous Question Papers” under the “Examination” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Type “Civil Services Exam” in the search bar and hit the “Apply” button.

Step 4: Then click on the “General Studies I” paper link

Step 5: The UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Paper PDF will display on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSC Mains GS 1 PYQ for future reference.

UPSC GS 1 Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should solve questions from the UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Paper PDF to learn about important and unimportant topics. This will provide an in-depth analysis of question patterns and weightage of topics repeatedly asked in the exam. Get the direct link to download UPSC Mains GS 1 previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 below.

Benefits of Solving UPSC Mains GS 1 Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Solving the previous year's UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper will help them to analyze the fluctuating exam pattern and trends. There are various benefits of solving UPSC Mains GS 1 Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains as shared below:

Candidates should practice UPSC Mains GS 1 previous year's question paper regularly to understand the nature of the questions and the difficulty level of the exam.

The UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper of the past years will help them understand the sectional weightage of topics and subtopics asked in the exam.

Solving UPSC Mains GS 1 PYQs will help them discover important and unimportant chapters for the exam.

Practicing UPSC Mains GS 1 previous year question papers with solutions PDF will boost their question-solving speed and accuracy.

How to Attempt UPSC Mains GS 1 Previous Year Question Paper?

Practicing the UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper will help them build a strong grip on the concepts prescribed in the syllabus. Here is the approach to attempt UPSC Mains GS 1 PYQs in the right direction.

Place the timer for 3 hours to develop the exam-like environment, and then carefully go through the UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper.

Attempt familiar questions initially, then medium ones, and at last, the difficult & time-consuming ones to manage time effectively.

After completing the paper, they should check their answers to count overall correct and incorrect answers and determine their mistakes.

Correct your mistakes and re-attempt the UPSC Mains General Studies 1 question paper to improve your overall performance.

UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper pattern before commencing the preparation. The UPSC Mains General Studies 1 question paper contains descriptive questions. The exam duration shall be three hours. Here the UPSC General Studies I question paper pattern for the main exam is below: