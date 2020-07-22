UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Date clashing with NTA JEE Main 2020 Exam Date: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Addressed the Issue, Check Details

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Date clashing with NTA JEE Main 2020 Exam Date: UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Exam (1 & 2) is going to be held on 6th September 2020 across the country. Also, NTA JEE Main 2020 Exams are scheduled to conducted from 1st to 6th September 2020. The concerns have been raised by many candidates over the clash of UPSC NDA 2020 & NTA JEE Main 2020 Exam Date. Many Science students are going to appear for both the exams this year. HRD Minister - Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took notice of the issue and addressed the same through his twitter handle.

HRD Minister - Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Response on UPSC NDA 2020 & NTA JEE Main 2020 Exam Date Clash

HRD Minister - Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said through his tweet that “I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry.

Education Minister also confirmed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.

UPSC NDA & NA 1 & 2 2020 Exam

UPSC conducts NDA Exam twice every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). As per the latest notification, both the exam will be conducted on 6th September 2020. The selection process of NDA & NA I & II 2020 recruitment will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2020 Written Exam

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Note:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

Therefore, one cannot get selected in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

