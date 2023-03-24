UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in: Download NDA NA 1 Call Letter Here

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Get Direct Link to Download UPSC NDA 1 Call Letter Below.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) uploaded the admit card for Nation Defence Academy Exam 1 (NDA 1 Exam) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates appearing in UPSC NDA 1 Exam can download NDA 1 Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Exam 2023 will be held on April 16, 2023 for filling up 395 vacancies under the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. The candidates can download NDA Admit Card using their registration details on the UPSC Online website i.e. upsconline.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Admit Card Link is also provided in this article for the convenience of the candidates

UPSC NDA Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023 ?