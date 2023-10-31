UPSC Recruitment 2023 for Specialist, Assistant Director Grade and Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the recruitment to the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Assistant Director (Management), Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Chemical), Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Glass & Ceramics), Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Food), Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Hosiery), Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Metallurgy), Professor (Pharmacology), Senior Lecturer (Radiodiagnosis), Senior Lecturer and (Psychiatry). Eligible and interested candidates can apply on upsconline.nic.in on or before 16 November 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 28, 2023

Closing date of application: November 16, 2023

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III: 7 posts

Assistant Director: 39 posts

Professor: 1 post

Senior Lecturer: 3

UPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Specialist -MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) PostGraduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine (Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Medical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board (Gastroenterology); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Medicine) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board (Paediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology.

Assistant Director -Master Degree in Management Studies (Master of Business Administration) with specialization in Human Resource Management from recognized University. (B) EXPERIENCE: Three Years teaching experience in management studies (Master of Business Administration) in Central Government or State Government or Union Territories or any recognized institutions

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.