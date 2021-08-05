UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam on 7th & 8th August for 12603 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Crack Written Test

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 5, 2021 18:24 IST
UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam on 7th & 8th August for 12603 Vacancies: The Written Exam for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-12603 Vacancies) will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on 7th & 8th August 2021.  Cracking the UP TGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSESSB UP TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.

The exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam:

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Mode/ Type of Questions

Number of Questions & Marks

Duration

Offline Written Exam/

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

125 Questions of 4 marks each (Total 500 Marks)

2 Hours

-The UPSESSB TGT exam will be conducted offline in the written mode.

-The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

-A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 4 marks.

-The time duration of the exam would be 2 hours.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSESSB UP TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:

Revise the Important Topics

UP TGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 12603 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

1742

214

Mathematics

1822

167

Home Science

611

160

Urdu

65

12

English

1587

196

Drawing

710

103

Social Science

1392

186

Stitch

19

04

Sanskrit

938

97

Science

792

106

Biology

693

42

Commerce

127

08

Agriculture

184

01

Physical Education

497

48

Music Playing

06

14

Singing Music

10

50

Total

11195

1408

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in UP TGT 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the link given below:

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is no negative marking and no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.  

