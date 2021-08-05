UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam on 7 th & 8 th August for 12603 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for clearing the UPSESSB UP TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam for 12603 Trained Graduate Teacher Vacancies. The written exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format.

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam on 7th & 8th August for 12603 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Crack Written Test

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam on 7th & 8th August for 12603 Vacancies: The Written Exam for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-12603 Vacancies) will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on 7th & 8th August 2021. Cracking the UP TGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSESSB UP TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.

The exam will be conducted offline in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam:

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern Mode/ Type of Questions Number of Questions & Marks Duration Offline Written Exam/ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 125 Questions of 4 marks each (Total 500 Marks) 2 Hours -The UPSESSB TGT exam will be conducted offline in the written mode. -The Question will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format. -Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet. -A total of 125 MCQs will be asked in the exam and each question will be of 4 marks. -The time duration of the exam would be 2 hours.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSESSB UP TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:

Revise the Important Topics

UP TGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 12603 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Drawing 710 103 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 04 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 792 106 Biology 693 42 Commerce 127 08 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 06 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11195 1408

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is no negative marking and no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.