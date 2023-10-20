UPSSSC PET Books 2023: Subject-wise Best Books For PET Exam Preparation

While preparing for the UPSSSC PET exam, selecting the best UPSSSC PET Books is very crucial. Having the right set of books is essential for clearing the concepts and covering the curriculum in a detailed manner. However, candidates are often perplexed as to which books they should study from, as there are several books available in the market. Hence, here we have listed the best UPSSSC PET Books for General Hindi, Reasoning, Elementary Arithmetic, Current Affairs, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, English and General Science.
UPSSSC PET Books
Gathering the right study material and best books for UPSSSC PET exam is the first and foremost step to take before kickstarting the preparation. It will enable candidates to focus on all the subjects and topics and manage their time effectively. It will also help them clear their basics and answer questions swiftly. Check below to know the best UPSSSC PET Books 2023 for the written exam.
Subject-wise UPSSSC PET Books
As the UPSSSC PET is highly competitive, it is crucial for candidates to prepare for the exam in a strategic manner and cover the entire curriculum in a detailed manner, without missing out on any topic. This can be done by referring to the best books for UPSSSC PET exam. With so many options available in the market, choosing which books to study can be quite a task. So, to help you out, here we have mentioned the list of UPSSC PET Books for all subjects.
|
Best Books for UPSSSC PET Exam Preparation
|
Subjects
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
Reasoning
|
Shortcuts in Tark-Shakti-Verbal, Non-Verbal, Analytical & Critical
|
Disha Experts
|
Samanya Buddhi Evam Tarkshakti Parikshan
|
S.Chand
|
Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal
|
Ramniwas Mathuriya
|
General Hindi
|
General Hindi
|
Lucent
|
Samanya Hindi
|
Arihant Publication
|
Sampurna Hindi Vyakaran aur Rachna
|
Lucent Publication
|
Mathematics
|
Mathuriya Maths Book
|
Ram Niwas Mathuriya
|
UPSSSC General Maths Chapter-wise Solved Papers
|
Youth Competition Times
|
Shortcuts in Sankhayatmak Abhiyogyata
|
Disha Experts
|
General Knowledge
|
Vastunistha Samanya Gyan Adhyaywar
|
Manohar Pandey
|
Brihad Samanya Gyan
|
DS Tiwari
|
Lucent’s Samanya Gyan (Hindi)
|
Lucent Publication
|
UP GK
|
Uttar Pradesh General Knowledge (UP GK)
|
Lucent Publication
|
Uttar Pradesh: Ek Samagra Adhyayan
|
Pariksha Vani
|
Uttar Pradesh Ek Parichay (Hindi)
|
Raj Narayan Dwivedi
|
Current Affairs
|
The Yearly Current Affairs
|
Disha Experts
|
General Knowledge 2023
|
Manohar Pandey
|
Brihad Samanya Gyan
|
D.S. Tiwari
UPSSSC PET Books PDF
Candidates can also download the UPSSSC PET Books PDF via the direct link provided below. It will make things a lot easier for the aspirants.
UPSSSC PET Books PDF (To be activated)
Also, check:
|UPSSSC PET Exam Date
|UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023
|SSC JE Result 2023
|SSC JE Expected Cut Off
UPSSSC Books for Preparation
Acing the UPSSSC PET exam requires meticulous exam preparation. To attain the desired results, candidates must refer to the best books to cover UPSSSC PET Syllabus. By covering the curriculum in a comprehensive manner and following the right preparation strategy, candidates can easily crack the exam. Listed below are some preparation tips that you must follow while preparing for the exam.
- Examine the UPSSSC PET exam pattern and syllabus in detail.
- Make a proper study plan, allocating equal time to all the sections.
- Attempt the previous year question paper and mock test to improve your time management skills and accuracy. You can buy 'UPSSSC PET Book 2023 (English Edition) - 10 Full Length Mock Tests and 2 Previous Year Papers (1200 Solved Questions) Preliminary Eligibility Test with Free Access to Online Tests'.
- While attempting the mock tests, keep in mind the negative marking.
- Keep up with current events to improve your general knowledge and fetch maximum marks from current affairs section.