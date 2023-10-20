UPSSSC PET Books 2023: Subject-wise Best Books For PET Exam Preparation

UPSSSC PET Books will help you ace the upcoming exam. In this article, we have mentioned the list of the best UPSSC PET books for all subjects. These books are referred by the subject matter experts and are must-haves for aspirants who want to ace the exam.

While preparing for the UPSSSC PET exam, selecting the best UPSSSC PET Books is very crucial. Having the right set of books is essential for clearing the concepts and covering the curriculum in a detailed manner. However, candidates are often perplexed as to which books they should study from, as there are several books available in the market. Hence, here we have listed the best UPSSSC PET Books for General Hindi, Reasoning, Elementary Arithmetic, Current Affairs, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, English and General Science. 

UPSSSC PET Books

Gathering the right study material and best books for UPSSSC PET exam is the first and foremost step to take before kickstarting the preparation. It will enable candidates to focus on all the subjects and topics and manage their time effectively. It will also help them clear their basics and answer questions swiftly. Check below to know the best UPSSSC PET Books 2023 for the written exam.

Subject-wise UPSSSC PET Books

As the UPSSSC PET is highly competitive, it is crucial for candidates to prepare for the exam in a strategic manner and cover the entire curriculum in a detailed manner, without missing out on any topic. This can be done by referring to the best books for UPSSSC PET exam. With so many options available in the market, choosing which books to study can be quite a task. So, to help you out, here we have mentioned the list of UPSSC PET Books for all subjects.

Best Books for UPSSSC PET Exam Preparation

Subjects

Book Name

Author/Publisher

Reasoning

Shortcuts in Tark-Shakti-Verbal, Non-Verbal, Analytical & Critical

Disha Experts

Samanya Buddhi Evam Tarkshakti Parikshan

S.Chand

Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal

Ramniwas Mathuriya

General Hindi

General Hindi

Lucent

Samanya Hindi

Arihant Publication

Sampurna Hindi Vyakaran aur Rachna

Lucent Publication

Mathematics

Mathuriya Maths Book

Ram Niwas Mathuriya

UPSSSC General Maths Chapter-wise Solved Papers

Youth Competition Times

Shortcuts in Sankhayatmak Abhiyogyata

Disha Experts

General Knowledge

Vastunistha Samanya Gyan Adhyaywar

Manohar Pandey

Brihad Samanya Gyan

DS Tiwari

Lucent’s Samanya Gyan (Hindi)

Lucent Publication

UP GK

Uttar Pradesh General Knowledge (UP GK)

Lucent Publication

Uttar Pradesh: Ek Samagra Adhyayan

Pariksha Vani

Uttar Pradesh Ek Parichay (Hindi)

Raj Narayan Dwivedi

Current Affairs

The Yearly Current Affairs

Disha Experts

General Knowledge 2023

Manohar Pandey

Brihad Samanya Gyan

D.S. Tiwari

UPSSSC PET Books PDF

Candidates can also download the UPSSSC PET Books PDF via the direct link provided below. It will make things a lot easier for the aspirants.

UPSSSC Books for Preparation

Acing the UPSSSC PET exam requires meticulous exam preparation. To attain the desired results, candidates must refer to the best books to cover UPSSSC PET Syllabus. By covering the curriculum in a comprehensive manner and following the right preparation strategy, candidates can easily crack the exam. Listed below are some preparation tips that you must follow while preparing for the exam.

  • Examine the UPSSSC PET exam pattern and syllabus in detail.
  • Make a proper study plan, allocating equal time to all the sections.
  • Attempt the previous year question paper and mock test to improve your time management skills and accuracy. You can buy 'UPSSSC PET Book 2023 (English Edition) - 10 Full Length Mock Tests and 2 Previous Year Papers (1200 Solved Questions) Preliminary Eligibility Test with Free Access to Online Tests'.
  • While attempting the mock tests, keep in mind the negative marking.
  • Keep up with current events to improve your general knowledge and fetch maximum marks from current affairs section.

