UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Supply Inspector & Others @upsssc.gov.in ,Check Process to Download

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the Admit Card for the Supply Inspector and other posts on its official website-upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Supply Inspector Mains Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released mains Admit Card for the post of Lower/Upper Class Assistant & Supply Inspector on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the above post can download the UPSSSC Supply Inspector Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

However, you can download the UPSSSC Supply Inspector Mains Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

In a bid to download the UPSSSC Supply Inspector Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No/Date of Birth/Gender and finally the Verification Code to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that UPSSSC is to conduct the mains exam for Lower/Upper Class Assistant & Supply Inspector post on 17 July 2022. Exam will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. in the Lucknow.

Candidates can download the UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Supply Inspector Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps