UPTET Exam Postponed: Check new UPTET 2019 Exam Date & Important Last-Minute Tips here

UPTET Exam Date Extended: The Uttar Pradesh Board has postponed the UPTET 2019 exam. The new UPTET Exam Date will be revealed soon at updeled.gov.in. It is highly expected that the UPTET Exam will now be held on 29 December 2019 (next Sunday). The UPTET Exam Date extension came after the state saw growing violent protests against the CAA (Citizen Amendment Act). Watch this space to find all updates regarding the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET). Also, check here tips and strategies for preparation and last minute revision for the UPTET exam.

Over 16 lakh candidates would be appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam this year. Though the number of candidates undertaking the UPTET December exam is high, still the competition level is nothing. The reason behind the zero competition level is that the Uttar Pradesh TET is no recruitment exam; it is just an eligibility test that makes the qualifying candidates eligible to apply for the teaching jobs in Uttar Pradesh schools.

The Uttar Pradesh Board will be organising the UPTET exam in two sessions for UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. We have shared here the important five last-minute tips for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET). Candidates appearing for the UPTET 2019 should go through these preparation tips for the last minute revision that will help you to score high in the exam. These tips will make you remember all the important details of the exam in just a few minutes. Have a look at these tips and strategies below.

So, go through the UPTET Last-minute tips below and be sure about your preparations before appearing for the UPTET Paper 2019.

Revise UPTET Important Topics

Have a look at some important topics for UPTET 2019 Exam for your last-minute preparation:

Subject Important Topics Child development & Pedagogy Child Development and learning, Education Act, Heredity & Environment, Socialisation processes, Individual differences, Assessment and Evaluation, Specially-abled Learners, Inclusive Education, Theories, Cognition & Emotions, Pedagogy Issues, Motivation and learning, Practical Questions English & Hindi Reading comprehension/poem, Grammar related questions such as Fillers, Synonym & Antonym, Pedagogy questions Mathematics Number System, Geometry, Measurement & Weight, Volume, Algebra, Time, Data Analysis, Mathematics Pedagogy, Arithmetic Environmental Studies Food & Nutrition, Family & Friend, Shelters, Flora & Fauna, Water, Things we Make and Do, Travel, Pedagogy of Environmental Studies Science Food, World of Living, Materials, Moving Things People and Ideas, Natural Phenomena, Natural Resources, Pedagogical issues Social Studies History, Polity, Geography, Social Life, Pedagogical issues

Time Management

Try to give more time to sections that you find strength in. This will help you in utilizing your time efficiently in the UPTET exam. As there is no sectional timing and no negative marking, candidates just need to complete their paper on time. A total of 150 questions need to be attempted in 2.5 hours. So it becomes easier to maximize your UPTET score by attempting the high number of questions.

Practice & Analyse Previous Year Question Papers

As only a day or two are left for the UPTET exam, this is the right time for the candidates to practice or analyse the already practised mock tests and previous year papers to brush up their preparation level. This will ultimately make you revise the expected important topics.

Read the Complete Question First

It is often said “A Little Knowledge is a Dangerous Thing”, and we tend to ignore this. However, it can prove out to be dangerous if you attempt questions without even reading them completely or properly. Avoid the mistake of not reading the complete questions of the UPTET Question Paper. Reading incomplete questions takes you nowhere but at incorrect answers.

Carry your UPTET Admit Card, Photographs and Photo ID Proof

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the UPTET Admit Card to the exam centre on 22 December 2019. Do not forget to carry your Admit Card along with the Photographs and the Original Photo ID proof. You will not be allowed to appear for the Uttar Pradesh TET exam if you forget to carry the admit card and other documents.

Remember, the last-minute preparations do not involve deep studies and practice. The last days are just meant for the revision of important topics.