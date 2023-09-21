UTET Admit Card 2023 Out at ukutet.com, Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand TET Hall Ticket

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released the admit card for UTET exam, scheduled to be held on 29 September 2023. Candidates can download their UTET Admit Card 2023 by clicking on the direct link provided below.

Get the direct link to download the UTET Admit Card 2023 here.

UTET Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website of UBSE. The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) issued the UTET Hall Ticket on 14 September 2023. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming exam can download their admit card using their registration number and date of birth. The UTET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 29 September 2023.

UTET Admit Card is a mandatory document that comprises personal information of the candidates like name, roll number, photograph, exam venue details, signature etc. Without it, candidates will be prohibited from entering the examination hall. Scroll on to know everything about the Uttarakhand TET Admit Card along with the direct link to download the hall ticket.

UTET Admit Card 2023

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct written exam for aspirants who wish to build their career in the teaching field in either government or private schools of Uttarakhand. The admit card for the aforesaid examination has already been released on 14 September 2023 and will remain accessible until the exam date. Candidates can download Uttarakhand Admit Card 2023 till 30 September. However, they are advised to download it prior to the exam date to avoid last-minute rush or technical glitches.

Uttarakhand TET Admit Card 2023 Overview

UTET Admit Card acts as proof of eligibility and registration for the exam. It is issued to only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria and have successfully submitted the application form. Take a look at the key information pertaining to UTET Hall Ticket.

UTET Admit Card Highlights Particulars Events Name of the organization Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Exam Type State Level Exam Frequency Annually Notification Release Date 30 June 2023 Registration Window 30 June to 28 July 2023 UTET Admit Card 2023 Release Date 14 September 2023 UTET Exam Date 2023 29 September 2023 Selection Process Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2) Official Website ubse.uk.gov.in

UTET Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The officials have activated the UTET Admit Card 2023 link on its website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their UTET 2023 Admit card via the direct link provided below.

UTET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

How to Download UTET Admit Card

Only successfully registered candidates will be able to download the UTET admit card from the official website of UBSE. Listed below are the step to download UTET Hall Ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE at ukutet.com or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: Go to the login section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter the captcha pin and submit

Step 5: UTET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen upon submitting the login details.

Step 6: Download UTET admit card and take its printout for future reference

What to Carry with UTET Hall Ticket?

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their identity proof in addition to their admit cards. These documents will be examined by the officials to verify the candidates’ identity. Listed below are the documents that you can carry along with UTET Admit Card 2023.

Voter ID Card Aadhaar Card Driving License PAN Card Passport Any other government-issued photo ID proof. 2 passport-size photographs

UTET 2023 Exam Schedule

UTET Paper I will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 am and UTET Paper 2 will begin at 2:30 pm. Tabulated below is the complete exam schedule of the Uttarakhand TET 2023 exam.

UTET Exam Schedule 2023 Particular UTET I UTET II UTET Exam Date 29 September 2023 Entry time 09:00 am 01:00 pm Candidates’ verification 09:00 am to 09:30 am 01:00 pm to 01:30 pm Test commences 10:00 am 02:00 pm Entry gate closing time 10:30 am 02:30 pm Test concludes 12:30 noon 04:30 pm

