Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023 Out for Platoon Commander and Others@uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in, Download PDF

Uttarakhand Police has declared the revised result for the post of SI CP/INT and Platoon Commander PAC/IRB Rankers on its official website-uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in. Download PDF.

Uttarakhand Police has declared the revised result for the post of SI CP/INT and Platoon Commander PAC/IRB Rankers on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for these posts can download the Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023 Notification from the official website of Uttarakhand Police-https://uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023 Notification





Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023/Revised Merit List is based on the performance of candidates in written competitive exam held earlier. Candidates who have applied for the various posts including SI CP/INT and Platoon Commander PAC/IRB Rankers post can check their result from the PDF available on the official website.

You can download the Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023/Revised Merit List from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Police.i.e.uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Revised result of SI CP/INT and Platoon Commander PAC/IRB Rankers on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023 Notification and save it for future reference.

It is noted that earlier major recruitment drive was launched by concerned authorities for various posts including SI CP/INT and Platoon Commander PAC/IRB Rankers. A number of candidates applied and appeared in the various round of the selection process launched by the concerned agency. Candidates appeared in these selection process now can check the Uttarakhand Police Revised Result 2023 on the official website.