UK Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Political Science Syllabus PDF

UK Board 12th Syllabus Political Science 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education syllabus for the 2023-24 session year is out, and all students should take a look at it. Studying is not everything, you also need to know what and how much to study to do well in the final board exams.
Over the years, the syllabus of the UK board has changed. Many subjects' syllabus has been revised. Students should only refer to the latest and updated syllabus instead of overpreparing.
However, this is an exception if you are a high-achiever. Other students better stick to the revised curriculum as the UBSE board exams are difficult, and studying extra will only confuse your mind.
Subjects like Political Science have a reputation for being lengthy and theoretical. Students have to memorise many dates, names, laws and articles. Political Science demands practice and constant revision from students. And it is a time-consuming task.
Hence, you must keep the correct UBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus with you while studying. Another benefit is that it also provides an idea of which units you need to prioritize.
You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.
Related: UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest and Revised UBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF
UK Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24
UBSE 12th Political Science Marks Distribution
Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board Political Science syllabus for class 12.
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
1
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
6
|
2
|
Contemporary Centres of Power
|
6
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
6
|
4
|
International Organizations
|
6
|
5
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
6
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
6
|
7
|
Globalisation
|
4
|
|
Total
|
40
|
1
|
Challenges of Nation - Building
|
6
|
2
|
Era of One - Party Dominance
|
4
|
3
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
2
|
4
|
India's External Relations
|
6
|
5
|
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
4
|
6
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
4
|
7
|
Regional Aspirations
|
6
|
8
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
8
|
|
|
40
|
|
TOTAL
|
80
Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Political Science Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.
- The End of Bipolarity
Topics to be focused:
a) The Soviet System
b) Gorbachev and the disintegration
c) Causes and Consequences of disintegration of Soviet Union
d) Shock Therapy and its Consequences
e) New entities in world politics
- Russia
- Balkan States
- Central Asian States
f) India's relations with Russia and other post-communist countries
2. Contemporary Centres of Power
Topics to be focused:
a) European Union
b) Association of Southeast Asian Nations
c) Rise of China as an economic power
d) Japan and South Korea as emerging powers
3. Contemporary South Asia
Topics to be focused:
a) Military and Democracy in Pakistan and Bangladesh
b) Monarchy and Democracy in Nepal
c) Ethnic Conflict and Democracy in Sri Lanka
d) India-Pakistan Conflicts
e) India and its Neighbours
4. International Organizations
Topics to be focused:
a) Meaning and importance of International Organisations
b) Evolution of the UN
c) Structure and function of International Organisations
d) Principal Organs of UN
e) Reform of the UN after Cold War
f) Reform of Structures, Processes and Jurisdiction of the UN
g) India and the UN Reforms
h) Key Agencies: IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, IAEA.
i) NGO: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch.
j) Implications and Future of International Organizations
5. Security in the Contemporary World
Topics to be focused:
a) Meaning and Type of Security.
b) Traditional concept of security
c) Non-tradition notions of Security.
d) New Sources of Threats
e) Cooperative Security
f) India’s Security strategy
6. Environment and Natural Resources
Topics to be focused:
a) Environmental Concerns
b) Global Commons
c) Common but differentiated Responsibilities
d) India’s Stand on Environment Issues
e) Environmental Movements
f) Resource Geopolitics
g) Rights of Indigenous peoples
7. Globalisation
Topics to be focused:
a) Concept of globalisation
b) Causes and Consequences of globalisation
c) India and globalization
d) Resistance to globalization
e) India and resistance to globalization
1. Challenges of Nation Building
Topics to be focused:
a) Challenges for the new Nation.
- Three Challenges.
b) Partition: Displacement and Rehabilitation.
- Consequences of Partition.
c) Integration of Princely States.
- The problem
- Government’s approach
- Hyderabad
- Manipur
d) Reorganisation of States.
2. Era of One-Party Dominance
Topics to be focussed:
a) Challenge of building democracy.
b) Congress dominance in the first three general elect ions.
- Nature of Congress dominance
- Congress as social and ideological coalition.
- Tolerance and management of Factions
c) Emergence of opposition parties.
3. Politics of Planned Development
Topics to be focused:
a) Political contestation.
- Ideas of Development.
- Planning
- Planning Commission
b) The Early Initiatives
- The First Five Year Plan.
- Rapid Industrialisation.
4. India’s External Relations
Topics to be focused:
a) International Context
b) The Policy of Non- Alignment.
- Nehru’s role
- Distance from two camps.
- Afro Asian Unity
c) Peace and conflict with China
- The Chinese Invasion1962
- War and Peace with Pakistan
- Bangladesh War 1971
d) India’s Nuclear Policy.
5. Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
Topics to be focused:
a) Challenge of Political Succession
- From Nehru to Shastri
- From Shastri to Indira Gandhi
b) Fourth General Election 1967
- Context of the Election.
- Non Congressism
- Electoral Verdict
- Coalitions
- Defections
c) Split in the Congress
- Indira vs the Syndicate
- Presidential Election 1969
d) The 1971 Election and Restoration of Congress
- The outcome and after
- Restoration?
6. The Crisis of Democratic Order
- Topics to be focused:
a) Background to Emergency.
- Economic Context.
- Gujarat and Bihar Movements
- Conflict with Judiciary
b) Declaration of Emergency
- Crisis and response
- Consequences
c) Lessons of the Emergency.
d) Politics after Emergency.
- Lok Sabha Elections 1977
- Janata Government
- Legacy
7. Regional Aspirations
Topics to be focused:
a) Region and the Nation
- Indian Approach
- Areas of Tension
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Roots of the Problem
- External and Internal disputes
- Politics since 1948
- Insurgency and After
- 2022 and Beyond
b) Punjab
- Political Context
- Cycle of Violence
- Road to Peace
c) The Northeast
- Demand for autonomy
- Secessionist Movements
- Movements against outsiders
- Assam and National Integration.
- Recent Developments in Indian Politics
Topics to be focused
a) Context of 1990s
b) Era of Coalition
- Alliance Politics
c) Political rise if the Backward Classes
Mandal Implemented
- Political Fallouts
d) Communalism, Secularism and Democracy.
- Ayodhya Dispute
- Demolition and after
e) Emergence of New Consensus
f) Lok Sabha Elections 2004
g) Growing Consensus
Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board Political Science syllabus for class 12.
|
UK Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download
Also Read:
UK Board 12th Geography Syllabus 2023-24