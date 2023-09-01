UK Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Political Science Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check the Political Science Class 12 syllabus here and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

Get here the detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus and Paper Pattern

UK Board 12th Syllabus Political Science 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education syllabus for the 2023-24 session year is out, and all students should take a look at it. Studying is not everything, you also need to know what and how much to study to do well in the final board exams.

Over the years, the syllabus of the UK board has changed. Many subjects' syllabus has been revised. Students should only refer to the latest and updated syllabus instead of overpreparing.

However, this is an exception if you are a high-achiever. Other students better stick to the revised curriculum as the UBSE board exams are difficult, and studying extra will only confuse your mind.

Subjects like Political Science have a reputation for being lengthy and theoretical. Students have to memorise many dates, names, laws and articles. Political Science demands practice and constant revision from students. And it is a time-consuming task.

Hence, you must keep the correct UBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus with you while studying. Another benefit is that it also provides an idea of which units you need to prioritize.

You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

Related: UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest and Revised UBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UK Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th Political Science Marks Distribution

Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board Political Science syllabus for class 12.

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allotted 1 The End of Bipolarity 6 2 Contemporary Centres of Power 6 3 Contemporary South Asia 6 4 International Organizations 6 5 Security in the Contemporary World 6 6 Environment and Natural Resources 6 7 Globalisation 4 Total 40 1 Challenges of Nation - Building 6 2 Era of One - Party Dominance 4 3 Politics of Planned Development 2 4 India's External Relations 6 5 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System 4 6 The Crisis of Democratic Order 4 7 Regional Aspirations 6 8 Recent Developments in Indian Politics 8 40 TOTAL 80

Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Political Science Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.

The End of Bipolarity

Topics to be focused:

a) The Soviet System

b) Gorbachev and the disintegration

c) Causes and Consequences of disintegration of Soviet Union

d) Shock Therapy and its Consequences

e) New entities in world politics

Russia

Balkan States

Central Asian States

f) India's relations with Russia and other post-communist countries

2. Contemporary Centres of Power

Topics to be focused:

a) European Union

b) Association of Southeast Asian Nations

c) Rise of China as an economic power

d) Japan and South Korea as emerging powers

3. Contemporary South Asia

Topics to be focused:

a) Military and Democracy in Pakistan and Bangladesh

b) Monarchy and Democracy in Nepal

c) Ethnic Conflict and Democracy in Sri Lanka

d) India-Pakistan Conflicts

e) India and its Neighbours

4. International Organizations

Topics to be focused:

a) Meaning and importance of International Organisations

b) Evolution of the UN

c) Structure and function of International Organisations

d) Principal Organs of UN

e) Reform of the UN after Cold War

f) Reform of Structures, Processes and Jurisdiction of the UN

g) India and the UN Reforms

h) Key Agencies: IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, IAEA.

i) NGO: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch.

j) Implications and Future of International Organizations

5. Security in the Contemporary World

Topics to be focused:

a) Meaning and Type of Security.

b) Traditional concept of security

c) Non-tradition notions of Security.

d) New Sources of Threats

e) Cooperative Security

f) India’s Security strategy

6. Environment and Natural Resources

Topics to be focused:

a) Environmental Concerns

b) Global Commons

c) Common but differentiated Responsibilities

d) India’s Stand on Environment Issues

e) Environmental Movements

f) Resource Geopolitics

g) Rights of Indigenous peoples

7. Globalisation

Topics to be focused:

a) Concept of globalisation

b) Causes and Consequences of globalisation

c) India and globalization

d) Resistance to globalization

e) India and resistance to globalization

1. Challenges of Nation Building

Topics to be focused:

a) Challenges for the new Nation.

Three Challenges.

b) Partition: Displacement and Rehabilitation.

Consequences of Partition.

c) Integration of Princely States.

The problem

Government’s approach

Hyderabad

Manipur

d) Reorganisation of States.

2. Era of One-Party Dominance

Topics to be focussed:

a) Challenge of building democracy.

b) Congress dominance in the first three general elect ions.

Nature of Congress dominance

Congress as social and ideological coalition.

Tolerance and management of Factions

c) Emergence of opposition parties.

3. Politics of Planned Development

Topics to be focused:

a) Political contestation.

Ideas of Development.

Planning

Planning Commission

b) The Early Initiatives

The First Five Year Plan.

Rapid Industrialisation.

4. India’s External Relations

Topics to be focused:

a) International Context

b) The Policy of Non- Alignment.

Nehru’s role

Distance from two camps.

Afro Asian Unity

c) Peace and conflict with China

The Chinese Invasion1962

War and Peace with Pakistan

Bangladesh War 1971

d) India’s Nuclear Policy.

5. Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System

Topics to be focused:

a) Challenge of Political Succession

From Nehru to Shastri

From Shastri to Indira Gandhi

b) Fourth General Election 1967

Context of the Election.

Non Congressism

Electoral Verdict

Coalitions

Defections

c) Split in the Congress

Indira vs the Syndicate

Presidential Election 1969

d) The 1971 Election and Restoration of Congress

The outcome and after

Restoration?

6. The Crisis of Democratic Order

Topics to be focused:

a) Background to Emergency.

Economic Context.

Gujarat and Bihar Movements

Conflict with Judiciary

b) Declaration of Emergency

Crisis and response

Consequences

c) Lessons of the Emergency.

d) Politics after Emergency.

Lok Sabha Elections 1977

Janata Government

Legacy

7. Regional Aspirations

Topics to be focused:

a) Region and the Nation

Indian Approach

Areas of Tension

Jammu and Kashmir

Roots of the Problem

External and Internal disputes

Politics since 1948

Insurgency and After

2022 and Beyond

b) Punjab

Political Context

Cycle of Violence

Road to Peace

c) The Northeast

Demand for autonomy

Secessionist Movements

Movements against outsiders

Assam and National Integration.

Recent Developments in Indian Politics

Topics to be focused

a) Context of 1990s

b) Era of Coalition

Alliance Politics

c) Political rise if the Backward Classes

Mandal Implemented

Political Fallouts

d) Communalism, Secularism and Democracy.

Ayodhya Dispute

Demolition and after

e) Emergence of New Consensus

f) Lok Sabha Elections 2004

g) Growing Consensus

Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board Political Science syllabus for class 12.

Also Read:

UK Board 12th Geography Syllabus 2023-24