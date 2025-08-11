Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 MTech Merit List Declared, Download PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET MTech Merit List 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET Merit List 2025 for the MTech programme. Students can download the MTech Merit List PDF through the link on the official website.

The PGCET MTech Merit List includes the list of candidates who have cleared their exams, along with their rank. Students who have cleared the exams will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The counselling notification will be issued on the official website soon.

Karnataka PGCET 202 MTech Merit List is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also download the rank list PDF through the direct link given below.

Karnataka PGCET MTech Merit List - Click Here

How to Download Karnataka PGCET Merit List 2025

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 MTech Merit List is now available on the official website. Students can download the rank list PDF with the steps given here.