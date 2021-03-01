Vaishali Court PLV Recruitment 2021: 100 Vacancies for Para Legal Volunteer Post, 10th Pass can apply

Vaishali Court PLV Recruitment 2021: Vaishali Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Para Legal Volunteer (PLV). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 March 2021.

A total of 100 vacancies for the post of Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) will be recruited. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification are eligible to apply. The candidates can check this notification including eligibility, experience, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 12 March 2021

Vaishali Court PLV Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Para Legal Volunteer - 100

Vaishali Court PLV Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass qualification are eligible to apply.

Vaishali Court PLV Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Vaishali Court PLV Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the District & Sessions Judge Vaishali latest by 12 March 2021.

