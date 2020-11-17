Vizag MT Admit Card 2020 Soon @vizagsteel.com: Check RINL Management Trainee (Tech) Exam Date Here

Vizag MT Admit Card 2020: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) is going to release the admit card of Online/Computer based test for the Post of Management Trainee (Techical) – 2020, soon, on its official website i.e.vizagsteel.com.As per the notice, Vizag MT Exam will be held on 14 December 2020 (Monday).

Vizag MT Exam Pattern:

The online exam will comprises of General Awareness, Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning, Data-Interpretation, Numerical Ability/Aptitude, General English and separate paper for each discipline.Each segment (Aptitude & Technical) shall consist of 100 questions. 1 mark will be given for each correct answer and there will be no negative marks for giving the wrong answer.

The candidates will be required to score 50% marks in each paper (40% for SC, OBC & PwD candidates) separately for qualifying the online test. Those who qualify in the test will be called for Personal Interview.

A total of 188 vacancies are available for various disciplines including Ceramics, Chemical, Civil – 5 Posts, Electrical, Instrumentation & Electronics, Mechanical, Metallurgy and Mining.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 22 March 2020 which was postponed due to lockdown in the country.

The official notice reads, “The Computer Based Online Test for the recruitment of Management Trainee (Tech) against Recruitment Advt. No. 01/2020 is scheduled to be held on 13.12.2020 & 14.12.2020. The admit cards will be made available for downloading at www.vizagsteel.com website shortly.”

Vizag MT Admit Card and Exam Date Notice PDF