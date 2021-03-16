VIZAG Steel Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee (Tech) Post Released @vizagsteel.com, Check Details

VIZAG Steel Interview Schedule 2021: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has released the Personal Interview schedule for the Post of Management Trainee (Technical) on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the interview round for the Management Trainee (Technical) can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Vizag Steel i.e. vizagsteel.com.

As per the short notification released, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will conduct the Personal Interview for the Post of Management Trainee (Technical) from 05th April 2021 onwards. All such candidates qualified for the interview round for Personal Interview for Management Trainee (Technical) can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the Personal Interview round should note that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will release the link to download Personal Interview call letter shortly at "Careers" page of www.vizagsteel.com website.

Candidates can check the details of the Personal Interview including Place, Venue and Date on the schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for VIZAG Steel Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee (Tech) Post





How to Download: VIZAG Steel Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee (Tech) Post