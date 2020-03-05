Vizag Steel Plant Exam Date 2020 for Management Trainee Released @vizagsteel.com, Check Details Here

Vizag Steel Plant Exam Date 2020: Vizag Steel Plant has declared the written exam dates for the posts of Management Trainee on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Management Trainee posts can check exam dates notification on the official website of Vizag Steel Plant - https://www.vizagsteel.com/.

According to the short notification released by the Vizag Steel Plant, the written exam for the recruitment of the posts of Management Trainee will be conducted on 22 March 2020. All such candidates who have applied for the Management Trainee posts can check the exam dates and other updates on the official website.

The Link for downloading of Admit Card will be made available shortly on registration portal uploaded at www.vizagsteel.com under “Careers”. Candidates set to appear for the MT exam should visit on the official website for details in this regard.

It is to be noted that Vizag Steel had released the notification for 188 Management Trainee Posts on its official website against Advt No 01/2020. Out of total 188 Posts for Management Trainee, there was Ceramics-04 Posts, Chemical-26 Posts, Civil-05 Posts, Electrical-45 Posts, Instrumentation & Electronics-10 Posts, Metallurgy -19 Posts and other.

A number of candidates having Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Metallurgy/ Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Chemical/Civil/Ceramics/Mining Or Equivalent were applied for these posts.

Direct Link for Vizag Steel Plant Exam Date 2020



Vizag Steel Plant Exam Date 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.vizagsteel.com.

Go to the Recruitment Information section available on the home page.

Click on the link Date of Online Test for the Post of MT (Tech) Rctt. Advt No 01/2020 given on the Home Page.

Candidates can get the PDF of the desired exam dates notification on your screen.

You can take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Vizag Steel Plant for latest updates regarding the Management Trainee recruitment process.